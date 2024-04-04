Laser Photonics’ CleanTech Laser Cleaning Revolutionizes Nuclear Decontamination Processes

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, highlights a key application for its CleanTech laser systems in the nuclear power industry.





Regular removal of radioactive substances is crucial at nuclear power plants for reducing safety issues for the public and the environment, as well as improving the longevity of the equipment and the facilities. LPC’s CleanTech laser cleaning technology offers a safe and effective solution for nuclear facility maintenance, addressing the challenges posed by traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, water blasting, power tool grinding, or chemical cleaning.

“Nuclear industry professionals have greatly benefited from using our laser cleaning technology in solving unique maintenance challenges that commonly used processes are unable to meet,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “CleanTech has multiple applications for nuclear facilities operations, such as cleaning storage tanks, removing radioactive substance layers and maintenance of nuclear reactor parts.”

Maintenance of a nuclear facility includes regular safety reviews and planning for preventive and corrective measures that ensure systems and components can perform their functions. For operating license renewal, ongoing systematic MRO of essential parts is critical. Maintaining related equipment and storage can be optimized with LPC’s CleanTech laser cleaning technology. Whether it’s for the restoration of a site to a condition that is safe for human health and the environment or decommissioning for permanent shutdown and dismantling, CleanTech offers a convenient way to reduce radiation levels to as low as reasonably achievable (ALARA).

LPC’s laser cleaning solution is a precise material vaporization process that requires no consumables and is non-contact, preventing physical damage to worked-on material. It generates no secondary waste, in contrast to conventional cleaning methods. The technology can be automated, enhancing efficiency while reducing the need for manual labor. In addition, laser cleaning technology can be tailored to the unique needs of operators regardless of the industry or application.

These capabilities make LPC’s CleanTech a perfect fit for nuclear power plant maintenance and decommissioning sectors. Nations across the globe are investing heavily in developing new nuclear power plants as part of their net-zero roadmaps and decreasing their reliance on oil in the face of ongoing geopolitical crises. For LPC and its stakeholders, the nuclear industry presents substantial opportunities for robust expansion and favorable prospects.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

The CleanTech Laser Blasting systems manufactured by Laser Photonics are eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

