Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Team Up To Co-Host Exhibit Booth at MegaRust 2024

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Technologies, a government and military contractor providing sales and marketing services to the U.S. Government and the Department of Defense (DOD), joins Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, in announcing that the two companies are co-hosting an exhibit booth at MegaRust 2024, an annual trade show focused on corrosion control solutions for the Navy, Marine Corps and other segments of naval services.





“Laser Photonics offers professionals its CleanTech laser blasting system as the leading-edge solution in combating corrosion, a substantial challenge to naval systems,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “This time, we’re joined by Fonon Technologies at MegaRust to educate fleet professionals on how they can benefit from using our advanced technology.”

Hosted by the American Society of Naval Engineers, MegaRust provides attendees with the latest information on programs, policies, standards and fleet experience related to corrosion while promoting discussion and information sharing about technologies and strategies for controlling corrosion.

What: MegaRust 2024

When: May 21-23, 2024

Where: Marriott Mission Valley (8757 Rio San Diego Dr., San Diego, CA 92108)

Booth: 12

The conference provides an impartial forum for dialogue between government organizations, commercial organizations and providers of corrosion control products, processes, technologies and solutions. Participants include representatives from military, industry, and government organizations involved with research, design, engineering, construction, maintenance, modernization and the operation of naval systems affected by corrosion.

At MegaRust, Laser Photonics and its affiliated company, Fonon Technologies, will present a selection of laser systems, including the newest version of Laser Photonics’ CleanTech Handheld LPC-1500-AC, which has been updated to a much smaller and more portable form factor. The co-hosts will also highlight the DefenseTech 100M-MRLS laser cleaning system, an innovative technology targeting the needs of defense industry professionals. Lastly, LPC and Fonon Technologies will showcase the DefenseTech Blaster Cabinet DT-50-BC, DefenseTech Handheld DT-200-MRLS, and the DefenseTech Handheld DT-2000 MRLS defense-focused laser systems, which are manufactured by Laser Photonics and sold to the defense industry by Fonon Technologies.

Government fleet professionals will have the chance to learn how LPC’s technology can help with rust control, corrosion and coating removal, optimizing MRO processes and streamlining inventory maintenance. LPC will also talk about its full portfolio of industrial-grade laser systems for material processing, including WeldTech systems for laser welding and others.

DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology

The DefenseTech product line is an eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient system for industrial cleaning, rust removal, coating removal and surface preparation. Laser cleaning equips professionals in the defense industry with the technology they need to maintain equipment integrity and enhance traceability. DefenseTech laser cleaning systems effectively accomplish this without damaging underlying surfaces, ensuring prolonged equipment life and operational readiness. For more information, visit https://www.defensetechlaser.com.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting products by Laser Photonics provide industry professionals with eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient systems that are utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. Laser cleaning removes paint, contaminants, rust and residues with a high-energy laser beam which leaves the substrate untouched. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technlogies is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

About American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE)

ASNE is the leading professional engineering society for engineers, scientists and allied professionals who conceive, design, develop, test, construct, outfit, operate and maintain complex naval and maritime ships, submarines and aircraft and their associated systems and subsystems. Society activities provide support for the U.S. Navy; U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Marine Corps; U.S. Merchant Marine and U.S. Army. It is the seventh oldest technical society in the United States, founded in 1888 by a group of naval engineering pioneers, most of them officers of the U.S. Navy’s Engineering Corps, who sought a unified approach to their profession in order to make the most of new advances in technology.

