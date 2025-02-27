Laser Photonics and CMS Laser Advance Extrusion Line Laser Marking Systems R&D

Pioneering On-the-Fly Technology Revolutionizes High-Volume Manufacturing

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) (“LPC”), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, and its subsidiary, Control Micro Systems, Inc. (CMS Laser), today announced an accelerated research and development initiative for their Extrusion Line Laser Marking Systems. This initiative aims to further enhance the efficiency and precision of high-volume manufacturing processes.

Extrusion, a critical process for producing continuous profiles from melted raw materials, is essential for industries manufacturing PVC pipes, tubing, window frames, wire insulation, thermoplastic coatings and more. Recognizing the demand for high-speed, reliable marking solutions in these sectors, LPC and CMS Laser are leveraging their combined expertise to advance this laser marking technology.

John Armstrong, LPC Executive Vice President, said: "Through this research and development initiative, we aim to meet the growing demand in the market for effective extrusion line marking systems. For Laser Photonics, this isn't just about faster marking; it's about unlocking new levels of productivity and quality for manufacturers across diverse sectors."

At the heart of this development is CMS Laser's pioneering on-the-fly (OTF) laser technology. This innovation eliminates production bottlenecks by seamlessly integrating laser marking into the continuous manufacturing flow. OTF systems, equipped with closed-loop feedback and vision validation, accurately track extruded materials, compensating for variations in line speed and ensuring precise, high-resolution markings, including barcodes, dates, serial numbers and other tracking information as well as logos and intricate designs.

This technology accommodates a wide range of extruded materials, from small to large diameter tubing, heat shrink, and corrugated tubing. Custom software provides flexibility and versatility. Vision systems coordinate with the software to ensure accurate laser results, maximizing throughput and efficiency. The choice of laser source, ranging from UV to IR, is tailored to the specific plastic material being extruded, considering factors like material composition, color, mark quality, and line speed. Systems are designed to meet customer requirements, including custom software interfaces and mechanical designs.

Furthermore, applications utilizing ultrafast lasers for marking agricultural irrigation products, fiber lasers for cable conduits, and green lasers for oil and gas pipes highlight the versatility of this technology.

By investing in R&D for Extrusion Line Laser Marking Systems, LPC, leveraging CMS Laser’s established expertise, is executing its diversification strategy, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and building resilience in evolving markets. For more information about CMS Laser’s extrusion line marking or LPC’s lines of cleaning, cutting, welding, marking, or engraving laser systems, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About CMS Laser

Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), is a 40-year U.S. pioneer in software controls development for laser machines. Today, the company produces turnkey laser material processing systems for marking, cutting, drilling, welding, cleaning and more. Its cutting-edge laser systems are expertly engineered for high-precision applications in a wide range of industries and tailored to each client’s unique manufacturing needs. CMS Laser specializes in developing laser systems for a wide range of industries. It also counts several top 20 global life sciences companies among their customers. For more information, visit Control Micro Systems, Inc., a Laser Photonics company.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

