Laser Photonics and Brokk To Co-Host Table at 2024 RadWaste Summit 2.0

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it will be joined by Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots, to co-host at their table during the 18th Annual RadWaste Summit 2.0.





Set to take place from June 3 to June 5 in Louisville, Kentucky, the event combines the RadWaste Summit and the Decommissioning Strategy Forum. The focus is on current topics impacting the management, transportation and disposal of radioactive waste, including low-level, high-level, and spent nuclear fuel in both federal and commercial environments.​ Participants will delve into the latest achievements and cutting-edge innovations in spent fuel management and discuss the challenges and solutions that relate to the disposal of radioactive waste. The forum provides a networking opportunity to reach some of the most influential decision-makers and organizations in this field.

“We look forward to attending this year’s RadWaste Summit with Brokk following the announcement of our technology partnership earlier this year and are excited to capitalize on this unique opportunity alongside them,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “Visitors of our table will be able to witness our laser cleaning systems in action and discover how our solutions can help overcome the longstanding challenges that come with nuclear decontamination and decommissioning.”

At the RadWaste Summit, LPC will present a selection of its laser cleaning systems, including the CleanTech LPC-200-CTHD and the CleanTech LPC-1500-AC.

What: 2024 RadWaste Summit 2.0

When: June 3 – 5, 2024

Where: Table 9, Louisville Marriott Downtown (280 W Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40202)

Marquee speakers from both government and private sectors, including the U.S. Department of Energy and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, will share their expertise on advancing safety, security and sustainability in the nuclear waste management industry.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting products by Laser Photonics provide industry professionals with eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient systems for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Brokk, Inc.

Brokk, Inc., is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced remote-controlled demolition machines, popularly called “demolition robots.” Brokk is known for providing more effective, profit-enhancing and safer demolition. Since 1976, they’ve continued to push the limits for what is possible in remote-controlled demolition. For more information on Brokk’s full line of remote-controlled demolition machines and attachments, visit www.brokk.com/us.

