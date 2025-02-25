Laser Photonics Advances R&D Efforts in Laser Marking for Stainless Steel Medical Wires

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) (“LPC”), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, and its recently acquired subsidiary, Control Micro Systems, Inc. (CMS Laser), announced today the expansion of their Laser Marking for Stainless Steel Medical Wires technology development project.

CMS Laser’s on-the-fly wire marking solution is engineered for high-speed, precise marking of auto-fed wires. Programmed via CMS Laser’s proprietary software, the system can be integrated with a picosecond fiber laser for precision micromachining, a rotary unit for wire rotation, and closed-loop encoder feedback for velocity tracking. Implemented into medical product manufacturing lines, it can significantly increase throughput by up to 550%.

John Armstrong, the Executive Vice President of LPC, said: “We believe that laser technologies can transform industrial processes with speedy, precise, no-consumables marking. Alongside CMS Laser, we are making this possible and accessible for clients in the medical device manufacturing sector.”

The adoption of ultrafast lasers for marking medical devices has surged due to their precision and versatility. These lasers enable the creation of intricate designs such as barcodes and serial numbers with ultra-short light pulses, achieving high resolution while minimizing heat damage. This technology has revolutionized the medical device industry, enhancing the safety and reliability of device identification and tracking. Medical devices, including implants, surgical instruments, and diagnostic tools, can be efficiently marked with ultrafast lasers to meet regulatory requirements and improve traceability.

Leveraging CMS Laser’s expertise, LPC is investing in R&D for laser marking of stainless steel medical wires, aligning with its diversification strategy to enhance shareholder value and build resilience in evolving markets. For more information about CMS Laser’s stainless steel wire marking or LPC’s lines of cleaning, cutting, welding, marking, or engraving laser systems, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About CMS Laser

Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), is a 40-year U.S. pioneer in software controls development for laser machines. Today, the company produces turnkey laser material processing systems for marking, cutting, drilling, welding, cleaning and more. Its cutting-edge laser systems are expertly engineered for high-precision applications in a wide range of industries and tailored to each client’s unique manufacturing needs. CMS Laser specializes in developing laser systems for a wide range of industries. It also counts several top 20 global life sciences companies among their customers. For more information, visit Control Micro Systems, Inc., a Laser Photonics company.

