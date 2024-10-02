LaSalle Vaughn Joins Altruist as Chief Compliance, Ethics, & Risk Officer

Vaughn’s appointment marks the strengthening of the firm’s regulatory framework

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altruist, the modern custodian built exclusively for Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), is proud to announce the appointment of LaSalle Vaughn as its new Chief Compliance, Ethics, and Risk Officer. Vaughn has over 20 years of financial services industry experience spanning Fortune 500 companies to rapidly scaling startups. His expertise will play a crucial role in scaling Altruist’s internal compliance, risk, and ethics structure as the company solidifies its position as the leading modern custodian.





Vaughn joins Altruist from Bestow, where he served as Chief Compliance, Ethics, and Risk Officer, leading teams that mitigated regulatory risk for online insurance products. Prior to Bestow, Vaughn held senior executive roles at Robinhood and USAA, where he managed global compliance programs, led successful turnarounds, and mitigated significant regulatory challenges. His ability to scale operations and develop solutions for highly regulated industries makes him a vital addition to Altruist as it continues to grow and innovate within the wealth management space.

“We are thrilled to have LaSalle on board at such a pivotal time for Altruist,” said Jason Wenk, CEO of Altruist. “His deep expertise in compliance, ethics, and risk, combined with his leadership in scaling complex operations, will be invaluable as we strengthen our platform and meet the growing needs of financial advisors.”

This appointment, alongside the recent hiring of Piret Loone as general counsel, comes amid another year of record growth for the firm. As Vaughn joins Altruist, former Chief Compliance Officer, Mazi Bahadori, will now focus exclusively on his role as Chief Operations Officer, driving operational excellence across the company.

“LaSalle is the ideal executive to lead these functions,” said Bahadori. “His background and accomplishments speak for themselves, and I’m confident he will help Altruist maintain its rigorous regulatory standards while supporting our strategic goals.”

Vaughn expressed his enthusiasm for joining Altruist, noting the company’s mission to make financial advice better, more affordable, and accessible to everyone. “As a former financial advisor, I am excited to be part of a team dedicated to making better financial advice more accessible,” said Vaughn. “I look forward to supporting the Altruist mission, team, advisors, and clients.”

ABOUT ALTRUIST

Altruist is the modern custodian for independent RIAs. Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, reporting, and billing – all in one streamlined solution. With Altruist, you can create custom models, trade fractional shares, automate rebalancing, and share performance with clients using a modern mobile app. Learn more at https://www.altruist.com and follow Altruist on Twitter @altruist.

Altruist Corp (“Altruist”) offers technology and tools designed to help financial advisors achieve better outcomes. Advisory and certain other services are provided by Altruist LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and brokerage related products and services are provided by Altruist Financial LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Additionally, Altruist or its affiliates do not provide tax advice and investors are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors. Clearing and custody of securities provided by Altruist Financial LLC. © 2024 Altruist Corp 3030 S La Cienega Blvd Culver City, CA 90232.

