Largest Neurology Practice in the Nation Selects healow Genie, AI-Powered Contact Center Solution to Transform Patient Experience

First Choice Neurology to automate over 35,000 monthly incoming calls with new AI-powered technology

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that First Choice Neurology has selected the first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution healow® Genie, to improve patient engagement. The intelligent assistant offers patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. With 63 locations across Florida, First Choice Neurology stands as the state's largest and most prominent neurology center. As it has experienced a significant rise in patient calls—from 24,000 calls per month in 2023 to 35,000 calls per month in 2024—a robust contact center solution has become essential. healow Genie will alleviate the increasing administrative load on their medical staff, allowing First Choice Neurology to focus on attending to in-clinic patients and other high-priority tasks.

"Integrating healow Genie is like having a 24/7 attendant, reducing overtime work and enabling faster processing of important appointments,” said Jose Rocha, the director of the corporate business office at First Choice Neurology. “In 2024, we received about 35,000 patient calls per month. Genie's multilingual capabilities will boost our customer service, accommodating our growing call volume without the need for additional staff, reducing overtime work, and helping us serve more patients effectively.”

The AI agent helps patients schedule appointments, pay bills, and request a referral or a medication refill. It ensures each call is answered immediately with zero waiting time. healow Genie can significantly boost patient satisfaction, reduce administrative burdens on staff, and lower overall operational costs. Given Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes and natural disasters, a remote, centralized solution like Genie that is multilingual and engages in friendly two-way communication with patients is particularly advantageous healow Genie ensures seamless operations even during challenging times.

“The integration of healow Genie signifies a transformative milestone for eClinicalWorks customers and the healthcare industry at large, tackling critical issues like physician burnout and staffing shortages head-on,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “healow Genie will help significantly reduce the administrative burden on healthcare staff and elevate patient satisfaction through round-the-clock service accessibility. It is a clear reflection of our dedication to harnessing technology to enhance healthcare delivery and patient experiences at practices nationwide.”

"At healow it is our mission to transform medical practices to meet the evolving needs of patients in today’s digital world. healow Genie is set to transform the way medical practices connect with their patients, bringing the future of patient engagement to the present," said Sidd Shah, VP of healow. “By managing routine tasks like appointment scheduling and medication refills, Genie allows medical staff to focus on delivering quality care.”

Last year, at the 2024 National Conference, eClinicalWorks® and healow® announced healow Genie to broaden access to healthcare information and resources. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns.

Watch this video to learn why First Choice Neurology selected healow Genie.

About First Choice Neurology

Founded in 2004, First Choice Neurology is the largest private practice neurology group in the United States, catering to communities across Florida. The organization boasts a network of over 60 Care Centers and collaborates with more than 45 major hospitals to deliver unparalleled neurology expertise in Florida. Its team is comprised of over 80 adult and pediatric neurologists, along with various specialists from Neuroradiologist, PM&R, Pain Management, Sleep Medicine, Advanced Practice Provider, Neuropsychologist, Physical Therapist, Occupational Therapist, and over 300 healthcare support staff committed to providing exceptional care. For more information, visit https://www.fcneurology.net/.

About healow Genie

healow® Genie is a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement by providing patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. Genie improves patient satisfaction, reduces administrative burdens on staff, and lowers overall operational costs. For more information, visit https://genie.healow.com/.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. eClinicalWorks combines innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

Bhakti Shah

508-330-6935

bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com