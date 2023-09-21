Largest Metaverse Platform Utherverse Begins Taking Reservations For $1.235 Million Crowdfunding Campaign With Republic

Utherverse brings almost 20 years of operational experience, patents and proprietary technology, millions of users and hyper-realistic experiences to the metaverse

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, has begun taking reservations for its $1.235 million equity crowdfunding campaign with Republic, a leading investment platform that provides access to startup, real estate, crypto and gaming investments for both retail and accredited investors.





People interested in participating in the crowdfund can get more information and reserve a spot at https://republic.com/utherverse. Investors will be notified when the crowdfund goes live. The minimum investment is $150.

“Utherverse is uniquely poised to truly deliver on and realize the full potential of the metaverse,” said Brian Shuster, founder and CEO of Utherverse. “From hyper-realistic user experiences and AI-driven innovations to e-commerce, B2B and B2C marketing and revenue opportunities, we are establishing a platform that will be a dominant force in the virtual world.”

Investment considerations include:

Utherverse is already the world’s most successful metaverse platform based on number of users.

The current generation of the Utherverse platform was successfully franchised in 17 countries, creating unprecedented opportunities for the Web3 version.

As one of the first virtual worlds, Utherverse has almost 20 years of operational history which is far beyond that of any competitor.

The upcoming beta launch of the Utherverse Web3 platform is already receiving widespread attention with the closed beta almost at capacity.

More than 80 patents have been issued for the company’s technology, including many Internet-enabling technologies and intellectual property that addresses a variety of needs within metaverse platforms, ranging from the physics of movement and immersive displays to physical interaction between users and animation control.

Utherverse features the proprietary Xaeon Web3 browser and metaverse search engine that will let users quickly search millions of metaverse worlds, landmark their favorite places and teleport directly to events and locations.

fNFTs (functional NFTs), dynamic tokens that represent goods with utility that have function within Utherverse, such as apparel, living spaces and event tickets.

Utherverse has offered the first and second pre-sale rounds of the Uther Coin (UTHX) through Nexus Ecosystems as part of the token’s initial decentralized offering (IDO). The Uther Coin will be the in-house currency for all metaverses on the Utherverse platform.

In addition, Utherverse is offering metaverse-as-a-service as well as an interoperable metaverse platform. This includes tools and technologies that will enable third parties to create and operate their own virtual worlds, creators to design digital assets and businesses to offer a wide range of products and services in a wide range of industries.

Bonus perks for different levels of crowdfund investment include whitelist for early beta access, VIP access, varying quantities of UtherTokens, fNFT apartments and penthouses, and investor and founder titles.

Utherverse will launch its closed beta of the next generation version of the platform Sept. 26. The closed beta will provide a preview of its Web3 capabilities as well as test and continue the final build-out of the next generation of the popular platform. Users will be able to claim their Utherverse usernames and begin to experience the Web3 version of the platform with experiences such as such as outdoor concerts, rooftop dance clubs with live DJs, film and movie screenings, shopping, art galleries and much more. In addition, users will be able to interact with each other in a variety of settings, as well as buy and sell virtual goods and participate in other e-commerce opportunities.

Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services. Utherverse generates revenue from custom metaverse building services, sales of NFTs and a variety of business verticals including advertising/marketing, shopping/retail, conferences/conventions, education, dating, lifestyle, entertainment events/performances, VIP experiences and virtual offices. The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by internet visionary Brian Shuster. The platform has served tens of millions of users with billions of virtual commerce transactions. Utherverse has developed the technology and received more than 80 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io; Twitter/Instagram: @Utherverse; Facebook: /UtherverseDigital; LinkedIn: /utherverse-digital-inc/; Telegram: /UtherverseAnnouncements; Discord: /Utherverse.io.

