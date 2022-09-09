Largest Community College District in the US, Los Angeles Community College District, Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform to Serve More than 200,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continuing to prove its value in the ed-tech marketplace, YuJa announces an agreement with the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) to use both the Enterprise Video Platform and Verity Test Proctoring products, replacing competitor products with a comprehensive, all-in-one, and value-based solution.

Now, all nine colleges in the district, which serve more than 200,000 students, have access to the Video Platform’s easy-to-use media and video recording, editing, and distribution tools, auto-captioning, live streaming, and more, along with secure test proctoring. YuJa Verity is YuJa’s test proctoring software that will streamline testing workflows for both students and instructors while also protecting academic integrity and balancing privacy concerns.

“When you serve hundreds of thousands of learners in a variety of settings, as LACCD does, combining disparate systems benefits everyone from administrators to instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Our high impact solutions will enable each college to create an even more powerful teaching and learning experience no matter where students attend class.”

Institutions in the LACCD include: East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles City College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Pierce College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles Trade-Tech College, Los Angeles Valley College, and West Los Angeles College.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT

The Los Angeles Community College District is the largest community college district in the United States and is one of the largest in the world. The LACCD consists of nine colleges and covers an area of more than 882 square miles in Los Angeles, California, neighboring cities, and certain unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. On an annual basis, the district enrolls between 200,000 and 240,000 students. Since its establishment, LACCD has served as an educator to more than 3 million students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

