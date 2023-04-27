Large California Utility Selects PCI Energy Solutions’ Enterprise ETRM Platform

NORMAN, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energymanagement—PCI Energy Solutions, the leading provider of secure and reliable enterprise software for energy companies, announced today that a large power utility in the state of California has selected the PCI Enterprise ETRM Platform to replace its legacy energy trading and risk management system.

By selecting a new ETRM system, this utility aims to provide efficient business process enhancements to operations, help mitigate market change complexity, better enable IT and security best practices, and ensure rapid compliance with future regulatory changes.

The new system will incorporate automation features to reduce manual touchpoints and close internal systematic gaps while providing an up-to-date system offering price transparency, market monitoring, controlled access, and regulatory compliance.

During a multi-phase project, PCI will implement its integrated platform to replace the utility’s legacy ETRM solution that presented scalability and integration challenges. PCI’s solution seamlessly communicates across various business functions and departments, providing a holistic view of all energy trading activities.

“We appreciate the trust placed by the client in selecting our fit-for-purpose and evergreen ETRM platform,” said Shailesh Mishra, vice president of Commercial and Customer Success at PCI. “Our continued growth in the ETRM space has been driven by our unique, secure-cloud software platform and reliable customer service.”

The PCI Enterprise ETRM Platform is an integrated solution that generates value by enabling energy market participants to seamlessly manage and optimize all the workflows associated with physical energy delivery, trading, settlements, reporting, and compliance. Visit PCI’s ETRM solutions page to learn more.

About PCI Energy Solutions

We empower energy companies to continuously optimize all aspects of energy production, trading, transportation, and consumption. We’re a tight-knit team of diligent product experts, engineers, business analysts, and more, implementing software solutions in close partnership with energy companies from across the world — our customers literally keep the lights on for everyone. We’re based in Norman (Oklahoma) with offices in Houston (Texas), Raleigh (North Carolina), Mexico City (Mexico), Lima (Peru), and Sydney (Australia). Learn more at pcienergysolutions.com.

