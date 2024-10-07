Lantern Appoints Piers Dixon as Head of Sales

Experienced fintech leader to drive sales and expand Lantern’s reach in the private markets sector









LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lantern, a rapidly growing leader in data intelligence for private markets, is excited to announce the appointment of Piers Dixon as its new Head of Sales. Based in London, Piers will lead Lantern’s sales efforts as the company accelerates its expansion, further solidifying its position as a key player in the sector.

Piers joins Lantern from S&P Global, bringing a wealth of experience in private markets and a deep understanding of the data and operational complexities impacting GPs. With a proven track record and trusted long-term client relationships, Piers is set to play a pivotal role in driving Lantern’s growth and ensuring its platform delivers unmatched client value.

“As Lantern continues to innovate and disrupt the private markets industry, Piers’ appointment is a key step in scaling our reach and enhancing our impact on our clients’ operations,” said Tony Poulson, Chief Revenue Officer at Lantern. “His deep understanding of client needs, paired with his leadership and expertise, will be instrumental as we meet the increasing demand for an integrated, data-driven platform that empowers the modern GP.”

Piers expressed his enthusiasm for the move: “I’m thrilled to join the incredibly talented team at Lantern at such an exciting time. Private market technology is continually evolving with the advent of artificial intelligence. Lantern’s advanced integrated data platform strongly appeals to clients as they increasingly seek competitive advantage and to improve investor experience.”

This appointment reflects Lantern’s continued commitment to scaling its operations and delivering cutting-edge solutions that help GPs overcome the complexities of private markets. By leveraging innovative data science and offering real-time, validated insights, Lantern enables its clients to make better, more informed decisions that drive results.

About Lantern

Founded in 2022, Lantern provides platform technology to make private markets data accessible and insightful for GPs. Built on cutting-edge data science and using live, audited and granular data, Lantern is a ground-breaking solution to interrogate and monitor fund and portfolio-level data and drive performance. For more information, please visit www.lantern.ai.

