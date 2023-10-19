Language Weaver scales development of generative AI technologies

Language Weaver extends neural machine translation capabilities with large language models

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Language Weaver, a business unit within RWS’s Language Services and Technology division, is accelerating the development and deployment of generative AI technologies to enhance the capabilities of its secure, AI-powered machine translation platform.

Language Weaver is using Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) machine learning and AI services, including Amazon SageMaker, to build new features and scale its Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities in a private, secure and protected environment.

“AWS is the right technology for us when it comes to scaling highly complex and emerging AI technologies like LLMs rapidly and securely,” said Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS’s Language Services and Technology division. “By using AWS, we’ve been able to achieve our innovation roadmap faster – bringing products to market ahead of competitors.”

The Language Weaver platform is a neural machine translation platform that combines cutting-edge machine learning, advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and linguistic expertise. The platform provides highly accurate, real-time translation across almost 3,500 language combinations.

RWS has now also joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings. This network features 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

