Landbase Raises $12.5M to Automate Go-To-Market

Go-To-Market and machine learning veterans from AppDirect, Oyster HR, Carta, Zoominfo and NASA, launch the first and most powerful agentic AI platform dedicated to go-to-market

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Landbase, the world’s first agentic AI platform specifically designed for go-to-market, today exited stealth with $12.5M in seed funding. The funding was co-led by A*, 8VC, and First Minute Capital, with participation from Inovia Capital, Picus Capital, and General Catalyst (La Famiglia).





Every business is unique, but they all face one simple truth: Sales is the backbone of every business, and without leads, there are no sales. Today, sales and marketing teams are bogged down by manual repetitive processes, disconnected tools, siloed teams & fragmented data. With a mess of go-to-market execution, it can be exceedingly difficult to generate leads that convert into revenue.

Now with Landbase, you can automate, unify, and optimize your go-to-market processes all in one place, powered by AI and backed by human expertise. Landbase is powered by GTM-1 Omni, its proprietary suite of specialized large language and action models that are trained to orchestrate sales and marketing workflows.

“ We are deeply committed to becoming leaders in the agentic AI space and will do this by building a go-to-market experience that prioritizes efficiency and results,” said Daniel Saks, co-founder and CEO of Landbase. “ Revenue is the lifeblood of any business, and Landbase is here to unlock the true revenue potential for B2B organizations.”

In contrast to other agentic AI systems that rely on prompting-based techniques, Landbase pioneered an approach that it calls “ Reinforcement Learning with Human and Performance Feedback.” It leverages human ingenuity combined with outcome-based performance data to continually improve decision-making and execution of tasks against the metrics that truly matter for go-to-market functions.

Early customers have seen:

A 7x higher conversion rate compared to traditional OpenAI models using Landbase’s outbound lead generation tool .

. A 70% reduction in average time spent per generated lead.

Significantly shorter time spent developing marketing campaigns, from weeks to just hours.

“ Today’s market is flooded with SaaS tools, leading to fragmented and inefficient sales and marketing processes. Landbase’s innovative use of machine learning and human intelligence breaks down these silos, setting a new standard for unified go-to-market teams. We’re excited to support Landbase and its exceptional team in revolutionizing the SaaS landscape for an AI-driven world,” said Kevin Hartz, General Partner at A*.

To demonstrate the power of GTM-1 Omni, Landbase will be releasing a series of free tools for go-to-market leaders and agencies to discover data driven insights about their business. The first tool is the Landbase GTM Trust Score which analyzes proprietary performance data to showcase the trustworthiness of a brand online and suggests ways to improve performance. Landbase will also be launching a series of products to automate omni channel go-to-market, including inbound and outbound strategies.

Landbase is co-founded by Daniel Saks, former founder & CEO of unicorn AppDirect, with Emily Zhang, founding head of product of unicorn OysterHR and early product leader at Carta. The founding team also includes founding machine learning PhDs from Everstring, (Sequoia-backed, acquired by Zoominfo) with experience at Stanford and NASA.

To learn more about Landbase, and to sign up for the latest news and updates, please visit landbase.com.

