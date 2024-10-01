Landbase Announces GTM-1 Omni Action Models: The Future of Go-To-Market Automation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Landbase, a pioneer in intelligent automation solutions, today announced the launch of GTM-1 Omni, the world’s first and most powerful AI action model specifically designed to transform the way businesses approach their go-to-market strategies. GTM-1 Omni is currently only available to select businesses on a waitlist.





During a keynote address at the launch event, CEO and co-founder Daniel Saks emphasized the importance of effective lead generation, stating, “ Generating revenue is the lifeblood of any business. Yet, generating quality leads—a critical precursor to business success—has traditionally required manual, repetitive tasks across siloed sales and marketing teams. Today, that changes.”

Saks reminisced about his early career as a sales development representative at the Royal Bank of Canada, where he faced the challenges of outdated prospecting methods. He highlighted how the evolution of tools and technologies has led to inefficiencies, saying, “ What if we could automate those manual, repetitive tasks through AI that takes action on your behalf?”

This is where GTM-1 Omni comes into play. Built on the innovative concept of Agentic AI, GTM-1 Omni leverages machine intelligence and human performance to orchestrate complex workflows across sales and marketing autonomously.

Key features of GTM-1 Omni include:

Planning and Decisioning Models: Orchestrate workflows across various tools, utilizing private knowledge to determine optimal campaign strategies. Generator Models: Create hyper-personalized messaging tailored for omni-channel outbound, inbound, and ad campaigns. Prediction and Reward Models: Score content and predict how prospects will perceive campaigns, improving conversion rates while minimizing spam .

GTM-1 Omni has been trained on billions of data points from both public and private sources, including performance data from over 40 million sales interactions. This extensive training enables Landbase’s models to understand why certain campaigns succeed while others fail and to continuously improve over time.

Landbase has launched the GTM Digital Trust Score, a free tool designed to predict the likelihood of successful and efficient go-to-market campaigns. The Digital Trust Score helps businesses assess their digital credibility. By analyzing their online presence, companies can receive actionable insights to improve before investing in outbound efforts or performance marketing. In a market where businesses often work with software tools, agencies, or in-house teams with mixed results, Landbase aims to differentiate by providing a roadmap for businesses not yet ready for outbound strategies.

Emerging from stealth mode on September 11, 2024, Landbase announced its $12.5 million seed funding from leading venture capitalists, setting the stage for this innovative launch.

In a statement reflecting the strong demand for GTM-1 Omni, Daniel Saks said, “ We’ve been thrilled by the interest since coming out of stealth. To build trust and ensure the success of our customers, we’ve established a waitlist to support only those businesses we believe are likely to thrive on our platform. In an industry plagued by spammy tactics and companies that profit from clients unlikely to succeed, we are committed to differentiating ourselves by genuinely empowering businesses with the tools they need to excel.”

For a deeper dive into the capabilities of GTM-1 Omni, watch the full keynote video here.

As businesses navigate the complexities of modern marketing, Landbase’s GTM-1 Omni positions itself as a game-changer, allowing teams to operate more efficiently and effectively in converting leads into revenue.

For more information about GTM-1 Omni and to discover how Landbase can enhance your go-to-market strategy, visit Landbase.com.

About Landbase:

Landbase is at the forefront of intelligent automation, leveraging advanced AI technology to help businesses streamline their go-to-market strategies. With a focus on enhancing human performance and eliminating repetitive tasks, Landbase empowers organizations to reclaim their time and drive meaningful results.

