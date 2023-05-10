Lancaster Colony Appoints Zena Srivatsa Arnold to Board of Directors

WESTERVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Zena Srivatsa Arnold to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Arnold most recently served as Senior Vice President, Carbonated Soft Drinks, at PepsiCo., Inc. where she oversaw the Carbonated Soft Drink portfolio in North America, including some of PepsiCo’s largest brands such as Pepsi and Mountain Dew. Prior to joining PepsiCo, she was the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, a global personal care and consumer products company and prior to that she held various management roles with Alphabet Inc. (Google). Ms. Arnold is an accomplished marketing and general management executive with extensive global experience in consumer packaged goods and technology.

Lancaster Colony’s Chairman, John B. Gerlach, Jr., commented, “ We are excited to welcome Zena to the Board. Her executive leadership skills and breadth of experience in marketing and management in the consumer packaged goods and technology industries will further strengthen the expertise of the Board in these areas. We look forward to working with Zena and leveraging her strong and diverse skill set to help grow our business and serve our stakeholders in the years ahead.”

Ms. Arnold is currently a Board Member for EZCORP, the second-largest pawn shop operator in the Americas. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Computer Science.

