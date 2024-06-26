LambdaTest Launches the Accessibility Automation to Promote Digital Inclusivity

LambdaTest Accessibility Automation streamlines accessibility checks, ensuring inclusive web content and compliance with accessibility regulations.





NOIDA, India & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, introduces its new feature, Accessibility Automation. This solution helps businesses create digital content that is inclusive and accessible to all, including individuals with disabilities. By automating the detection and reporting of accessibility barriers in web applications, LambdaTest ensures compliance with key standards such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Accessibility Automation leverages Axe-Core by Deque. It will suit organizations of all sizes as it ensures that as businesses grow, their digital content remains inclusive and compliant with legal requirements. It integrates seamlessly with popular testing frameworks, expanding its accessibility testing capabilities.

This product simplifies the process of identifying and addressing accessibility issues. It generates comprehensive reports highlighting specific problems, their severity, and recommendations for remediation. This thorough approach includes checking for common accessibility issues such as missing alt text, inadequate color contrast, and incorrect use of ARIA attributes, which are vital for assistive technologies like screen readers. The findings are presented in a centralized dashboard for easy monitoring and management.

“At LambdaTest, we believe in a digital world accessible to everyone,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products. “LambdaTest Accessibility Automation is designed to make it easy for developers, QA teams, and businesses to incorporate accessibility into their workflows without extra burdens. We aim to make accessibility a seamless part of development.”

For more information on LambdaTest Accessibility Automation, please visit: www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/accessibility-automation/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud enables manual and automated testing of web and automated testing of web and mobile applications across 3000+ browsers, devices, and operating systems.

HyperExecute allows fast and efficient test grid orchestration in the cloud for any framework or programming language, speeding up software development.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

Contacts

Contact press@lambdatest.com for more information