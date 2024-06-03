LambdaTest Introduces Test Manager for Streamlined Test Management

Test Manager aims to enhance productivity, collaboration, and efficiency in test management by providing a centralized, user-friendly platform for comprehensive test case organization and real-time tracking.





NOIDA, India & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalExperienceTesting—LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, introduces its latest offering, Test Manager. With seamless integration of test triggering, reporting, and organization, Test Manager promises to streamline testing workflows and elevate efficiency to new heights.

Test Manager by LambdaTest is an all-in-one solution designed to streamline test case management, simplifying the entire testing process for teams. With a centralized repository for all testing assets, including automated and manual test cases, test plans, and executions, Test Manager enables seamless access and collaboration.

Featuring an intuitive interface and powerful capabilities, Test Manager facilitates efficient test management. Integrated guided exploratory testing ensures smooth manual runs and status tracking, while a bi-directional sync with the Jira App allows effortless issue and defect management. Leveraging AI, Test Manager automatically creates BDD Scenarios for automation testing, enhancing productivity.

Additionally, Test Manager offers a comprehensive Dashboard and Reporting feature, keeping stakeholders informed about testing activities. With seamless platform migration from leading tools like TestRail and Zephyr Scale, transitioning repositories becomes effortless.

“Test Manager has been created to significantly improve how testing teams manage their testing activities,” adds Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products at LambdaTest. ” There is a need for a more integrated, intuitive tool that could handle everything from test case creation to real-time reporting. Test Manager does just that, and more. We’re excited to see how it transforms the testing landscape, helping teams to deliver high-quality software with speed and confidence.”

Test Manager is set to revolutionize the way testing teams manage their testing activities, offering a unified solution that enhances productivity, collaboration, and efficiency.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

