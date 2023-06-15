LaLiga and Play Anywhere Unlock the Value of Interactivity Enabling Rightsholders to Provide Enhanced Viewer Interactive Experiences

Consumers will be able to watch, play, and buy while viewing LaLiga’s content, including live games, video on demand (VOD), and highlight clips

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LaLiga, renowned as one of the top five leagues in the world, has joined forces with Play Anywhere Holdings, the global pioneer in driving real-time on-screen interactive experiences with a revenue clearinghouse in a landmark multi-year agreement. The unprecedented collaboration is set to transform the ways fan engage with LaLiga’s captivating content including live games, video on demand (VOD), and highlight clips. The new partnership facilitates the granting of an extension of rightsholders’ media rights through Interactive Rights so that they and their distribution channels can enable interactive experiences associated with LaLiga content and generate new revenue streams when they use Play Anywhere’s Clearinghouse and Interactive Panel.

Under this exclusive agreement, LaLiga has partnered with Play Anywhere Holdings for interactivity across LaLiga’s direct to consumer offering and its vast distribution network of rightsholders. Through the Play Anywhere® cutting-edge technology including its clearinghouse and interactive panel, LaLiga’s global network of rightsholders, operating across over 50 countries and driving over 2.5 billion views per year, will now be able to roll out real-time on-screen interactive experiences. Through this partnership, all the stakeholders in the content distribution value chain will benefit from new revenue generation through sponsorships, advertising, e-commerce and where permitted gaming advertising and affiliate fees, while providing transparency to the commercial participants through real-time dashboards.

The service has already made its debut this quarter with LaLiga’s direct-to-consumer offering in Asia, marking the beginning of an exciting global expansion plan LaLiga’s diverse rightsholders, captivating fans worldwide during the five-year license agreement.

For fans, Play Anywhere’s state-of-the-art AI engine revolutionizes the viewing experience through offering real-time interactivity, including personalized gaming and e-commerce opportunities. Among its feature rich capabilities, Play Anywhere enables sponsors to associate their brand with a “magic moment” in the sporting action related to an athlete, team or league event.

Óscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga commented, “We are very excited to partner with Play Anywhere. We are impressed with their sophisticated field-tested and cutting-edge clearinghouse platform and creative approach to identifying new revenue streams, and to compensating every participating stakeholder in the sports broadcast and streaming ecosystem.”

Pete Scott, Chief Strategy Officer of Play Anywhere and former VP of Emerging Media and Innovation at Warner Media-Discovery, stated, “We are honored to partner with one of the premier sports leagues in the world. We are excited to explore new ways to engage and provide interactive experiences to sports fans, while utilizing our patented technology to generate new revenue for every participant in the broadcast and streaming value chain. Our goal is to enhance the sports lover’s excitement with every ‘magic moment’ and create a long lasting relationship between the fan and the league.”

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organization which is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organizing professional football competitions in Spain. LaLiga is the football competition with the most social media followers in the world, with over 184 million followers across 17 platforms in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates. The organization carries out its social work through its foundation and was the world’s first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

About Play Anywhere Holdings Inc.

Play Anywhere Holdings Inc. enables interactive services across all sports and unscripted content. Through its patented AI fintech platform, which includes a compliance engine, a clearinghouse, and a data analytics platform, Play Anywhere provides transparency to all stakeholders in the media value chain and unlocks the value of interactivity across licensed content. Over the past several years the clearinghouse has processed over a trillion B2B transactions across more than a billion unique users.

