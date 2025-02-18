Lakewood, WA, to Fast-Track Permitting Transformation with Clariti Launch

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After receiving state funding to transition to a digital permitting system, Lakewood, Washington leadership sought a cloud-based solution that would be intuitive for staff and customers of all experience levels. They selected Clariti Launch, which the city’s Assistant Director of Planning & Public Works, Angie Silva, said was the “clear choice because of its user-friendliness, configurability, turbo-tax-like portal, and reporting capabilities.”

Lakewood is a city in Pierce County, Washington with a growing population of nearly 63,000. Each year the city issues over 2,000 permits, and saw building permit valuations exceed $270 million in 2024, which was a primary driver in their search for a system that could scale.

Currently, the city uses a hybrid paper/digital permitting system that was developed for Pierce County, so system processes aren’t tailored to the city’s needs, and if the city wants to request a change or create a report, the county has to do it.

With Clariti Launch, Lakewood staff will be able to quickly adapt to changes in state law or permit demand, make changes to workflows in-house, and easily create reports — all of which will save staff considerable time.

The city will also add on the Clariti Guide to walk customers through the permitting process which will reduce customer questions and allow staff to focus their time on reviews. Customers will be able to find permitting information online at any time to help reduce the number of emails and calls.

In addition to the time savings and improved customer and staff experience, Clariti Launch will also allow the city to:

Easily modify workflows

Make lean process improvements that will improve predictability and performance

Build custom reports and dashboards

Improve the customer portal experience so it’s intuitive even for first-timers

Easily pull workload analytics and financial reports

Improve the quality of submissions to fast-track reviews

“We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Lakewood to help them deliver an exceptional permitting experience,” said Cyrus Symoom, Co-CEO of Clariti. “With Launch’s extensive prebuilt functionality and simple, drag-and-drop tools, they’ll be able to configure their system quickly to not only meet their target funding deadline, but to deliver value sooner for their customers and staff.”

About Clariti

Clariti helps governments of all sizes across North America achieve unparalleled efficiency and productivity with configurable community development solutions that include extensive purpose-built processes leading governments use every day. Today, Clariti is the only permitting software vendor solely focused on community development, with a suite of products that includes two different community development platforms for large and small-sized governments, and a pre-application permitting guide. Clariti solutions are trusted by leading governments of all sizes such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Orange County, Tampa, FL, Placerville, CA, Albany, NY, and more. For more information, visit www.claritisoftware.com.

About the City of Lakewood

Lakewood is located in Washington state in the South Puget Sound region. The city is home to nearly 63,000 residents and has one of the most culturally diverse populations in Washington. For more information visit https://cityoflakewood.us/.

