<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Lady Justice Implores Lawyers to “Law Better” in New DISCO Campaign Through...
Business Wire

Lady Justice Implores Lawyers to “Law Better” in New DISCO Campaign Through BigSmall

di Business Wire

Lady Justice has had enough. After years of watching lawyers struggling with slow, frustrating legal technology, she’s leaving her plinth to exhort the legal industry to get with the times and “Law Better”…

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DISCO (NYSE:LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology is launching a major new campaign encouraging law firms and legal departments to ‘Law Better’.

The new campaign, which was created by London-based creative agency BigSmall, introduces DISCO’s new campaign icon, Lady Justice. The ultimate symbol of law, fairness and impartiality, Lady Justice – or Lady J as she calls herself – is roused to action by the sight of all the poor, sad lawyers struggling with slow, outdated legal-tech. Stepping off her plinth, Lady J rips up the office, exhorting the lawyers to get with the times, use DISCO and Law Better.

The campaign was shot by award-winning director Clay Weiner through production company Biscuit. The global campaign launches in the US before rolling out to other markets later in the year.

The integrated campaign was built on the brand strategy defined by BigSmall and the central brand idea of Law Better.

The digital and social work continues the theme with Lady J promoting DISCO’s AI-driven technologies and services.

Tom Furr, Chief Marketing Officer at DISCO, said: “When it comes to technology, it’s time for the legal sector to modernize itself and embrace innovation like other industries have. We’re taking a humorous approach to get noticed, but the things Lady J gets angry about are all real-life frustrations that lawyers face every day of their working lives and which DISCO can solve.”

Tom Evans, Creative Partner at BigSmall said: “DISCO is a phenomenal product, so our mission is to make sure every lawyer in the world knows about it. With Lady J as the new face of DISCO’s creative we hope to spread the word further and faster than ever before.”

To watch the ad or to learn more about the campaign, visit DISCO.com/LawBetter.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE:LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal service providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com

About BigSmall

BigSmall is the brand strategy and creative agency from Ben Cleaver (former MD bluemarlin New York), Tom Evans (former CD WCRS/Engine) and Matt Edwards (former CEO WCRS/Engine Creative). BigSmall helps clients to find their focus and go big with what matters. Find out more at www.bigsmall.works

Contacts

DISCO@pancomm.com

Articoli correlati

ISG Launches Training as a Service Capability

Business Wire Business Wire -
Major banking, pharmaceutical and technology clients see up to 50 percent ROI using the managed workforce training solution STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

QAD to Highlight its Innovative Solutions at the Smart Manufacturing Excellence Summit 2023 in Munich

Business Wire Business Wire -
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be participating...
Continua a leggere

Amplex Internet Selects IP Infusion OcNOS® to Upgrade Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
OcNOS reduces costs and future-proofs Amplex network as it expands services SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#amplexinternet--IP Infusion, a leading provider of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
intelligenza artificiale pixabay

Bitrock: nuova business unit per gestione dati e intelligenza artificiale

Intelligenza artificiale