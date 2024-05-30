LabVantage Acquires SEIN Infotech South Korea to Expand Environmental Compliance Offerings and Further Growth in APAC Region

—With SEIN Technology, LabVantage LIMS Becomes Industry-First Integrated Platform with EHS Management Solutions for Energy and Chemical Sectors—

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EHS–LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS platforms enabling rapid deployment at reduced costs, today announced the acquisition of software innovator SEIN Infotech South Korea, known for its robust environmental, health, and safety (EHS) management applications. This move strategically expands LabVantage’s capabilities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly enhancing its environmental compliance offerings and enabling the company to provide an unrivaled, industry-first integrated informatics platform with EHS management solutions for the global energy and chemical industries.









Responding to the increasing demands for advanced EHS solutions across the global market, LabVantage’s acquisition of South Korea-based SEIN Infotech aims to fortify its laboratory informatics suite to meet the stringent compliance and safety standards required in critical industries. As a trusted partner of LabVantage since 1999, SEIN Infotech has established itself as a leading system integrator in the energy and chemical sectors, providing clients with exceptional Quality and EHS Management Solutions.

Michel Gerlicher, President of LabVantage International, stated, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome SEIN Infotech’s talented team and their loyal clients into the LabVantage family. The SEIN team’s experience and insights will enrich our organization as we join forces with them. We are more than just a LIMS company – at LabVantage, we aim to empower labs to transform scientific data into valuable business insights. With SEIN now officially recognized as a LabVantage group company, we’re ready to deliver even greater value to our clients and expand our environmental compliance offerings.”

Jung Moon Lee, CEO of SEIN Infotech South Korea, commented, “We are excited to become a part of the LabVantage group and integrate our distinctive EHS solutions into the group’s robust informatics platform. This collaboration will extend our reach and impact, driving greater innovation and service excellence across the industry. Together, we will accelerate growth and set new standards in environmental compliance for our global clientele.”

LabVantage’s laboratory informatics platform goes beyond traditional LIMS, offering advanced features such as AI-powered solutions that enhance data integrity, strengthen cybersecurity, and accelerate digital transformation. The SEIN Infotech acquisition underscores LabVantage’s commitment to innovation and excellence in laboratory informatics, ensuring clients receive optimal support for achieving regulatory compliance and operational safety.

About LabVantage Solutions



A recognized leader in enterprise laboratory software solutions, LabVantage Solutions dedicates itself to improving customer outcomes by transforming data into knowledge. The LabVantage informatics platform is highly configurable, integrated across a common architecture, and 100% browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users. Deployed on-premise, via the cloud, or SaaS, it seamlessly interfaces with instruments and other enterprise systems – enabling true digital transformation. The platform consists of the most modern laboratory information management system (LIMS) available, integrated electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), scientific data management system (SDMS), and advanced analytics; and, for healthcare settings, a laboratory information system (LIS). We support more than 1500 global customer sites in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil & gas, genetics/diagnostics, forensic, and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, with global offices, LabVantage has offered its comprehensive portfolio of products and services to enable customers to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory requirements for four decades. For more information, visit labvantage.com.

About SEIN Infotech South Korea



SEIN Infotech Co., Ltd. is a specialized company dedicated to advancing corporate management and informatization and is the first in Korea to provide an integrated information system for environment, health, and safety (EHS). We are leading the way in developing comprehensive solutions for EHS, quality, and waste management that are widely adopted by many domestic companies, ensuring seamless integration into enterprise IT frameworks. Committed to technological innovation, we strive to drive efficiency and excellence in enterprise IT. For more information, visit sein-it.com.

