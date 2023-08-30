L3Harris to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Turner will present at the Jefferies 2023 Industrials Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York, NY. The presentation will stream live on the L3Harris website with a recording available following the event.
Ms. Turner will also present at the 11th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 5:35 p.m. ET, Sept. 12, 2023, in Dana Point, Calif. The presentation will stream live on the L3Harris website with a recording available following the event.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our more than 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.
