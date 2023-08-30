Home Business Wire L3Harris to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

L3Harris to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Turner will present at the Jefferies 2023 Industrials Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York, NY. The presentation will stream live on the L3Harris website with a recording available following the event.


Ms. Turner will also present at the 11th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 5:35 p.m. ET, Sept. 12, 2023, in Dana Point, Calif. The presentation will stream live on the L3Harris website with a recording available following the event.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our more than 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Contacts

Mark Kratz
Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170

Sara Banda
Corporate Media Relations

Sara.Banda@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

Articoli correlati

Spencer Health Solutions Raises Series D to Expand Pharmaceutical and Care Management Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spencer Health Solutions, Inc., a pharma services and health technology company, announced today the successful close of...
Continua a leggere

Bloomreach Named BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bloomreach expands partnership with BigCommerce, enabling more businesses to drive seamless, personalized experiences across e-commerceMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the...
Continua a leggere

SolarWinds Unveils Enhancements to Channel Partner Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
SolarWinds updates Transform Partner Program, announces new tier qualifications and improved benefits to accelerate growth and drive revenue for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php