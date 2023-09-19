L3Harris to Hold Investor Day in December

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host an Investor Day on Dec. 12, 2023, at the company’s Florida headquarters and will also stream the event online.





“ As we embark into the fifth year of the L3Harris merger, we are excited to highlight how our Trusted Disruptor strategy is working as we prioritize operational performance to deliver for our customers, investors and employees,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “ We are demonstrating our ability to counter major threats defined in the National Defense Strategy and look forward to providing additional insight into our defense-focused portfolio that provides unique opportunities for organic growth, operational efficiencies and balanced capital allocation, all of which are anticipated to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Investor Day details and registration information can be found on Investorday.L3Harris.com.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our more than 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Contacts

Mark Kratz

Investor Relations



InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com

321-724-3170

Sara Banda

Corporate Media Relations



Sara.Banda@L3Harris.com

321-306-8927