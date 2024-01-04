Home Business Wire L3Harris Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release
L3Harris Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will release financial results for its fourth quarter on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, after market close. The company’s results will be published in an Investor Letter and made available at L3Harris.com. The company will host a call on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.


The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) +1 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on January 26.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

Contacts

Mark Kratz
Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170

Sara Banda
Corporate Media Relations

Sara.Banda@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

