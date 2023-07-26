L3Harris Releases Second Quarter 2023 Results

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results in an Investor Letter posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.
Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, and Michelle Turner, Chief Financial Officer, will host an approximately 45-minute call on July 27, 2023, 8 a.m. ET, focused on questions and answers. To access the teleconference, participants in the U.S. may call 877-407-6184, while international participants may call +1 201-389-0877. All callers will be directed to an operator. Please connect to the teleconference at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. Participants can also listen via webcast at L3Harris.com.
A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com on July 27, 2023, at approximately 12 p.m. ET.
