<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire L3Harris Releases Second Quarter 2023 Results
Business Wire

L3Harris Releases Second Quarter 2023 Results

di Business Wire

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results in an Investor Letter posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.


Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, and Michelle Turner, Chief Financial Officer, will host an approximately 45-minute call on July 27, 2023, 8 a.m. ET, focused on questions and answers. To access the teleconference, participants in the U.S. may call 877-407-6184, while international participants may call +1 201-389-0877. All callers will be directed to an operator. Please connect to the teleconference at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. Participants can also listen via webcast at L3Harris.com.

A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com on July 27, 2023, at approximately 12 p.m. ET.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Contacts

Mark Kratz
Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170

Sara Banda
Media Relations

Sara.Banda@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

Articoli correlati

Sallie Mae Acquires Key Assets of Top Scholarship Search App Scholly

Business Wire Business Wire -
Asset Acquisition Adds to Sallie Mae’s Growing Suite of Education Solutions That Help Families Effectively Plan and Pay for...
Continua a leggere

TechnipFMC Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend and Additional $400 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (“TechnipFMC” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”)...
Continua a leggere

The Real Brokerage to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php