L3Harris Introduces New Autonomous Ground Vehicle

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) debuted its new autonomous reconnaissance and security vehicle system, Diamondback™, at the Association of the United States Army’s annual meeting this week.





“ We are expanding our platform and mission system autonomy capabilities, from air and sea, to support robotic vehicles making first contact with threats in land environments,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “ The Diamondback prototype is easily reconfigurable, highly mobile and rapidly scalable due to its modular and open systems architecture as well as its focus on commercial components and mobility.”

Diamondback’s open development approach improves the ability to ramp up production, reduces costs, increases maintainability and accelerates the speed of technology insertions that support adaptation for evolving missions.

L3Harris designed Diamondback to complement existing classes of robotic vehicles and fill roles and cost profiles associated with manned vehicles. The company is partnering with Overland AI, an autonomous ground mobility business, that is providing its off-road, cross country vehicle navigation technology for the Diamondback’s mission systems.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

