L3Harris Exceeds Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Goal

Emissions is one of several goals tracked in L3Harris’ annual Sustainability Report released today

Report illustrates company’s leadership in sustainability within the aerospace and defense industry

Company reaffirms commitment to reaching 2026 water use reduction and landfill diversion goals

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has surpassed its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% – three years ahead of schedule.

The achievement is a highlight in the annual Sustainability Report published today that focuses on the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance programs and accomplishments to date. L3Harris exceeded its GHG goal through the implementation of energy reduction initiatives and through its focus on renewable energy – including contributions from the Elm Branch Solar Farm.

“Achieving a key environmental goal three years ahead of schedule is another example of how our company is committed to a more viable, sustainable future,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO. “The company’s environmental sustainability plan is driven by our commitment to support the communities in which we operate to help preserve our planet.”

L3Harris is also committed to reaching 2026 water use reduction and landfill diversion goals. Benchmarking, data capture, industry standards and other sources help to influence the company’s environmental sustainability approach, which includes detailed metrics to measure progress and success. L3Harris also made strides in other commitments to the company’s stakeholders.

Throughout the year, L3Harris and employees gave back to the community. The company’s Foundation supported numerous organizations with contributions reaching nearly $17 million since 2019. Employees also volunteered to support community initiatives resulting in more than 122,000 hours on 1,400 projects.

The company’s Board of Directors oversees ESG efforts and priorities. The Sustainability Report aligns with the frameworks provided by the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

The full 2022 Sustainability Report is available here.

