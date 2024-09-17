L3Harris Completes Spectrum Dominance Milestone

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has met a key spectrum dominance milestone by initiating production of its Viper Shield™ all-digital electronic warfare (EW) suite for F-16 fighter jets. The company will be providing the advanced capability to F-16 fleets in six countries.





“ Equipping aircrews and commanders with situational awareness about the electronic landscape gives them the ability to identify, locate and counter threats at the speed of relevance,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “ We are proud of the Viper Shield technology our engineers developed and the fact that it serves as the only advanced electronic warfare solution that is funded and in active production for international F-16 partners. The system’s small 3U form factor enables installation in multiple F-16 block configurations.”

L3Harris is actively engaged in discussions with other U.S. allies and partner nations to deliver its advanced EW capabilities. The Viper Shield system provides two installation options for existing or upgraded F-16 configurations: integrated within the aircraft or as an external pod with the same EW system hardware. This flexible approach uses software-defined technology to enhance the offensive and defensive capabilities of F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft. By design, Viper Shield is engineered to allow for future capability upgrades, ensuring it can counter evolving threats.

L3Harris is producing Viper Shield at the company’s site in Clifton, New Jersey.

