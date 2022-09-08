L3Harris Chief Financial Officer to Present at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Turner will present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Remarks will stream live on L3Harris.com with replay available through the L3Harris website through September 22.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

