Home Business Wire L3Harris Announces Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire

L3Harris Announces Quarterly Dividend

di Business Wire

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per common share, payable June 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2024.


About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our ~50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

Contacts

Mark Kratz

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170

Sara Banda
Corporate Media Relations

Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

Articoli correlati

Generational Group Advises S&L Computer Services in its Sale to Cyber Advisors

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the...
Continua a leggere

Versa Networks Recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge

Business Wire Business Wire -
Versa is One of Only Three SASE Vendors to be Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Single-Vendor SASE, SD-WAN,...
Continua a leggere

Arcline Completes Acquisition of Kaman

Business Wire Business Wire -
BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Corporation (“Kaman" or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its acquisition by Arcline Investment Management,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php