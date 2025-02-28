L3Harris Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has approved an increase in the company’s per share quarterly cash dividend rate from $1.16 to $1.20.

The increase commences with the dividend for the first quarter of the year, payable March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2025. The dividend corresponds to an increase in the annualized rate from $4.64 to $4.80.

“ This dividend increase represents our 24th consecutive annual dividend increase and is part of our previously announced plan to further prioritize the return of cash to shareholders,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, L3Harris.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

