Kyriba Opens New Data Center in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyriba, the global leader in liquidity performance, announced it will open a state-of-the-art data center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Q1 of 2025. This expansion supports the Kingdom’s 2030 vision initiative and emphasizes Kyriba’s commitment to digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable regional growth. The new data center will ensure full compliance with the Kingdom’s regulatory mandates for data residency, empowering CFOs and treasurers with the confidence to optimize their liquidity performance.





“ Saudi Arabia’s compliance regulations require that data be stored domestically and our new data center will help our customers meet these requirements,” said Amer Chebaro, Sales Leader, CEMEA, Kyriba. “ This investment also underscores our commitment to supporting our clients’ digital transformation while helping them improve their overall liquidity performance.”

This data center will enhance the performance and reliability of Kyriba’s solutions, helping reduce latency while ensuring data remains secure within the region. This investment showcases Kyriba’s unwavering commitment to delivering faster, more secure, and fully compliant experiences for its customers in Saudi Arabia, in line with local data sovereignty and regulatory mandates.

Kyriba offers CFOs a market-leading Liquidity Performance Platform that provides real-time visibility and control over global cash positions, transforming liquidity into a strategic growth lever. By localizing data storage, Kyriba is enhancing the user experience for its customers while providing them with an opportunity to securely boost operational efficiency, reduce latency and improve financial agility.

For more information about how Kyriba is providing a modern approach to liquidity performance, visit www.kyriba.com/products/liquidity-performance/.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is a global leader in liquidity performance that empowers CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution, Kyriba brings intelligence and financial automation that enables companies and banks of all sizes to improve their financial performance and increase operational efficiency. Kyriba’s real-time data and AI-empowered tools empower its close to 3,000 customers worldwide to quantify exposures, project cash and liquidity, and take action to protect balance sheets, income statements and cash flows. Kyriba manages more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments annually and gives customers complete visibility and actionability, so they can optimize and fully harness liquidity across the enterprise and outperform their business strategy. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

