KYOCERA to Showcase Ceramic Lab Analytic Technologies for Multilayer Direct Bonding, Ceramic Additive Manufacturing, and Sapphire Apertures at Pittcon 2025

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3Dprinting--Kyocera (Booth #428) will highlight a range of ceramic and single-crystal sapphire engineering solutions at Pittcon in Boston, Massachusetts, March 3rd-5th, 2025. Pittcon is a world-renowned exposition for analytical, lab, and life science equipment manufacturers and solution providers.

With over 65 years of providing custom engineering solutions, Kyocera applies Fine Ceramic super-materials to help advance the latest analytical research and scientific instrumentation technologies.

Kyocera’s ceramics provide highly desirable mechanical, thermal, and optical properties such as high wear resistance, excellent electrical insulation, and high chemical stability. In addition, Kyocera’s single-crystal sapphire offers high transmission over a wide wavelength range to help further develop applications such as mass spectrometry, chromatography, and other analysis tools. Innovative ceramic solutions made with novel forming methods and newly developed products will be on display throughout Kyocera’s Booth #428, including:

Alumina Multilayer Direct Bonding: A method used by Kyocera for bonding complex parts without using glue.

Ceramic with Internal Electrodes: Kyocera’s injection molding technology can create components with internal electrodes and an under-cut shape (in development, samples displayed at Pittcon).

Sapphire Aperture for Blood Analysis Devices: Kyocera's high-accuracy laser processing enables us to provide the sapphire aperture for blood analysis devices. A sheath-flow DC detection method for red blood cells/platelets allows cells to pass through a detector in a row to accurately measure cell size.

Ceramic Additive Manufacturing (CAM): Kyocera custom 3D-prints Alumina and Zirconia, which allows for the creation of complex geometries and customized shapes for a wide range of applications. No tooling is required and production time is greatly reduced with quick samples and manufacturing.

Kyocera’s ceramic additive (3D) manufacturing produces shapes and geometries not possible with traditional forming methods such as injection molding or dry pressing. This helps to advance laboratory science applications through the ability to achieve tight tolerances, create small channels, and design composite shapes.

Kyocera’s advancements in analytical equipment begin at the foundation of Fine Ceramics, also known as technical ceramics. At Kyocera’s Pittcon booth you can see a variety of samples on display including:

Laser processed sapphire

Sapphire wafers

Alumina substrates with Cu or Ag patterning

Alumina, Zirconia, and Silicon Nitride parts

Additive manufactured parts

Pistons & sleeves for pumps

Metallized feedthroughs

Samples showcase the craftsmanship of Kyocera’s custom Fine Ceramic components, which can be lightweight and precision-shaped to micron-level tolerances.

Additional examples of lab analysis equipment applications for Kyocera’s Fine Ceramics and single-crystal sapphire include plasma windows, gene sequencers, blood separators, X-ray machines, drug testing, as well as medical applications such as pacemakers, cardiac monitors, neuromodulation devices, surgical tools, and orthopedic joint replacement systems. Many of these products will be on display at Kyocera’s Pittcon 2025 booth, showcasing the latest technologies — from metallized ceramics for hermetic sealing of electrical insulation, to sapphire wafers with fine hole processing.

Click here to learn more about Kyocera’s laboratory analysis equipment solutions. To schedule a dedicated booth appointment, please email fcsales@kyocera.com.

Media Contact:

Leasa Ireland

LPI Communications for Kyocera

leasa@lpicommunications.com

310.750.7082