Kyocera Document Solutions – The second collaboration between the inkjet textile printer “FOREARTH” and the fashion brand “ANREALAGE” was presented at Paris Fashion Week® Spring/Summer 2025.

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (President: Hironori Ando) is pleased to announce a collaborative work designed and produced by Kunihiko Morinaga, the founder and designer of the Japanese fashion brand “ANREALAGE,” using fabrics printed on our inkjet textile printer “FOREARTH”. The collaborative work which was based on the concept of “WIND” was presented through a number of costumes at the women’s collection of Paris Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2025 on Tuesday, September 24 at 17:00 in Paris, France. This is the second collaboration following the previous Paris Fashion WeekⓇ for Fall/Winter 2024-2025. In this collaboration, FOREARTH printed on fabrics such as high-density polyester taffeta which was then used in the costumes.









Features of the inkjet textile printer “FOREARTH”

1) Water Free Concept



Dramatically reduces water usage in textile printing.

2) Creative Free



Proprietary water-based pigment ink realizes both soft hand-feel prints and high fastness in a wide range of fabrics.

3) Location Free



Textile printing does not rely on water resources, so it supports optimized production volumes and optimized manufacturing location setting and contributes to the reduction of logistic costs, time, and excess inventories.

As “FOREARTH” dramatically reduces water usage in textile printing to next to zero, it does not require separate facilities such as for steaming and washing needed in pre- and post-treatment processes of conventional textile printing. This will also contribute to a significant reduction in energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

Comment from Mr. Kunihiko Morinaga

The reason we adopted “FOREARTH’s” printing technique is because I believe that wind and water are closely related. Originally, when the wind blows, waves are generated on the surface of the sea, and those waves become ocean currents, which evaporate to form clouds. By creating clouds, rain falls on the ground and creates a water cycle on the earth. We believe that wind and water are inseparable for the environment. I felt affinity with the characteristics of “FOREARTH,” which uses as little water as possible, and adopted it as a printing technology.

For more information, please click here.



https://www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.com/en/news/rls_2024/rls_20240926.html

Contacts

Contact for press and media inquiries | Morita.



Corporate Communications Section, Corporate Planning Division



(Mobile phone: +81-70-7406-6371, Office: +81-6-6764-3515)