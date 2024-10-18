Kyocera Document Solutions – Fashion brand ANREALAGE announced a collaboration item of inkjet textile printer FOREARTH and waste fishing net recycling yarn MURON at Paris Fashion Week®.

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (President: Hironori Ando) is pleased to announce that the fashion brand “ANREALAGE” has announced a collaboration item at the women’s collection for Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week®. The item was created with fabrics composed of “MURON” yarn made from recycled waste fishing nets, then printed on using Kyocera’s inkjet textile printer “FOREARTH”. MURON was developed by MORITO APPAREL CO., LTD. (President: Hiroyoshi Mori).









This collection presented by “ANREALAGE” was produced with the concept of “visualizing the invisible power of wind”. The wind makes waves on the surface of the water, creating currents that promote evaporation and form clouds. This causes rainfall and maintains the Earth’s water cycle. Thus, the interaction between Earth’s wind and water plays a very important role in the environment.

With this concept in mind, a collaboration between Kyocera’s printing technology of “FOREARTH”, which reduces water use by 99.98%, and “MURON” recycled yarn from used fishing nets, which helps resolve the issue of marine plastic pollution, was created as a special and sustainable fabric that was visualized in the “ANREALAGE” collection.

Recycled fishing net yarn “MURON”

Recycling of waste fishing nets and gear has become an important issue from the viewpoint of marine plastic pollution worldwide. According to a survey of marine litter conducted by the Ministry of the Environment in fiscal year 2016, discarded fishing nets and ropes account for approximately 40% of the total weight of plastic litter that washes up on shore in Japan. “MURON” is made from 100% recycled waste fishing nets collected in Japan.

Comment from “ANREALAGE” designer Mr. Kunihiko Morinaga

We thought that printing “FOREARTH” on waste fishing net fabric would be a sustainable approach to water. We believe that recycling discarded fishing nets into fiber will help protect the global environment and water. I feel an affinity between the social significance of “FOREARTH”, which minimizes the use of water, and textiles made from recycled waste fishing nets.

We aim to contribute to solving issues such as water pollution and high CO 2 emissions in the textile printing world through our “FOREARTH” sustainable inkjet textile printer.

