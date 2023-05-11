<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Kyndryl to Speak at the J.P. Morgan Global TMT Conference on May 23

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will speak at the J.P. Morgan Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET. During the course of the event, they will discuss information regarding the Company’s business and/or financial performance.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Kyndryl’s investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the live presentation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Contacts

Kyndryl Investor:
Lori Chaitman

lori.chaitman@kyndryl.com

Kyndryl Media:
Ed Barbini

edward.barbini@kyndryl.com

