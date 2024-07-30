KYND Launches US Cyber Risk Analysis for Insurers

Award-winning British solutions provider brings simple, actionable platform to U.S. for easier, more proactive cyber risk portfolio management and resilience

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberinsurance–KYND Limited, a trailblazing cyber risk solutions provider dedicated to demystifying complex cyber risk analysis, today announced its official launch in the United States. This expansion brings KYND’s innovative and simplified approach to cyber risk analysis to a new market, addressing the insurance industry’s need for actionable cyber risk exposure insights as cybercrime intensifies in the nation.





“KYND’s technology is built with one purpose in mind: to demystify cyber risk management,” said Andy Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of KYND. “We help cyber insurers and brokers assess and understand the cyber risk profile of individual organizations and the exposures within their portfolios through our simple, actionable platform.”

Today’s cyber insurance landscape has many stakeholders who need better cyber risk analysis to enable a more efficient and profitable ecosystem. Insurers want to speed up and remove complexity of cyber risk analysis while reducing cyber-related claims. Brokers want to simplify selling and renewing cyber insurance so they can grow their business.

“It couldn’t be a better time to bring KYND’s next-generation cyber risk solutions to the U.S.,” said Thomas. “Our unique capabilities and dedicated support teams make cyber risk analysis easier than ever before. KYND’s red, amber, and green alert system provides clear and actionable insights into risk exposure which simplify the complex landscape of cyber risk and make it accessible to everyone who needs it.”

KYND offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of insurers, underwriters, and brokers by offering the following value:

Price policies accurately: Insurers can confidently make well-informed underwriting choices and price policies objectively.

KYND identifies vulnerabilities that lead to losses and claims so they may be avoided. KYND partners can reduce loss ratios by 3X by identifying and resolving critical Red Alert vulnerabilities

KYND's analysis is available in multiple languages including English, French, Spanish, German and Italian.

Instead of scores, KYND gives partners transparent, relevant, and actionable risk insights.

KYND’s U.S. launch comes at a critical time as businesses worldwide grapple with the fallout from the recent CrowdStrike tech outage. This incident has underscored the urgent need for effective cyber risk mitigation solutions, highlighting the vulnerabilities that can be exploited by bad actors.

“Few organizations outside of the largest enterprises can easily navigate challenges like this and safeguard their operations against future disruptions,” said Manu Singh, KYND’s Head of Cyber. “Our initial data reveals the CrowdStrike outage impacted approximately 2.5% of enterprise organizations listed on major global stock exchanges.”

“Insurers are most certainly preparing for an influx of claims, and KYND partners can prepare for what’s to come with fast analysis of their exposure to this global event across their portfolios,” Singh continued.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, KYND remains at the forefront of innovation. The company’s expansion into the U.S. marks a significant milestone in its mission to demystify cyber risk management and unlock cyber resilience for insurers worldwide.

For more information about KYND and its cyber risk solutions, visit https://www.kynd.io/uslaunch.

About KYND

KYND is a cyber risk solutions provider dedicated to demystifying complex cyber risks, making them more manageable for insurers and their clients. Our next-generation solutions empower partners to comprehensively assess, understand, and enhance their risk resilience with unprecedented ease. Through innovative approaches, KYND transforms the way cyber risks are handled, fostering a safer and more secure digital landscape for all stakeholders.

