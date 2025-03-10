Kymeta Goshawk™ u8 Enters Global Market as European Allies Face Growing Defense Pressures

The Goshawk™ u8 hybrid GEO/LEO/Cellular technology leads the way in the Multi-X market

With continued double-digit annual growth, Kymeta meets rising demand for high-performance mobile connectivity in unpredictable environments

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kymeta, a world leader in flat-panel satellite antenna technology, announces today it is accepting orders for its Goshawk u8 user terminal, designed specifically for government and global ministry of defense. With the growing need for satellite network flexibility and open network architecture that ensure secure, sovereign defense operations, the Goshawk u8 offers a critical solution at a time when allied nations prioritizing secure, resilient, and rapidly deployable communications on the move.

The Kymeta Goshawk u8 delivers resilient and flexible, multi-orbit, multi-network satellite communications in a single terminal. Combining Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite technologies alongside cellular connectivity, it allows for improved responsiveness to enable maneuver warfare tactics, such as rapid, focused and unexpected actions that can shatter an enemy’s cohesion.

As sovereign nations look to prioritize greater control over critical satcom infrastructure to stay ahead of emerging threats, the Goshawk u8, which has been designed to support data-centric, cloud-enabled operations, will ensure defense and government users remain connected whenever and wherever they need it most.

Rick Bergman, CEO and President of Kymeta, stated: “At Kymeta, we are relentless in our mission to empower those who protect and serve nations and communities. In a world where secure and independent communications are non-negotiable, the Goshawk u8 will provide government and defense users the freedom to operate with confidence. The Goshawk u8 comes at a time of heightened global demand for trusted, sovereign communications solutions, as governments, including the DoD and defense organizations, look to strengthen operational resilience amid an increasingly complex security landscape.”

Partner Testing

The Goshawk has been in partner trials, receiving highly positive feedback. Customers are experiencing firsthand the innovation and value our solution delivers. This momentum is further fueled by surging demand from the DoD and global militaries. As a result, demand for its cutting-edge Intelligent Communication Platforms (ICPs) continues to grow. These ICPs are setting a new standard for secure, reliable connectivity in mission-critical environments.

About the Goshawk u8 terminal

The Goshawk u8, which is easy to install and engineered for seamless mobility, is a fully customizable, compact and lightweight solution that integrates effortlessly across diverse vehicles and vessels. It provides reliable, network-redundant connectivity on the move to meet mission-critical demands and real-time operations for multinational defense operations.

The new antenna provides jamming mitigation for GNSS-denied operations, effortlessly integrating with existing networks. It supports high-bandwidth applications, enabling global defense units to access video streaming, data transmission and voice communication with minimal interruptions, even in remote or mobile scenarios.

The electronically steered antenna (ESA) has a user-friendly interface making connectivity quick and easy and its metamaterial casing and compact, lightweight profile enhances durability and reliability in harsh conditions.

As Kymeta accelerates its global expansion, it is set to push the boundaries of its product portfolio - and the Goshawk u8 is the latest drive for the company to do this. Delivering next-generation solutions that redefine satellite and hybrid communications for defense, government and commercial markets, Kymeta ensures that customers stay ahead in an increasingly volatile and connected world.

About Kymeta:

Kymeta revolutionizes satellite communications through Intelligent Communications Platforms (ICPs). Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Kymeta leverages cutting-edge metamaterial-based science to engineer, manufacture and deliver resilient connectivity and enhanced situational awareness for critical, mobile applications. Backed by U.S. and international patents, our electronically steered flat-panel antennas enable seamless communications on the move. With software-defined solutions, hybrid multi-network capabilities, and edge processing, we integrate satellite and cellular networks, ensuring continuous connectivity in challenging environments. Kymeta solutions serve government, military, maritime, transport, and public safety clients worldwide, providing uninterrupted connectivity and spatial intelligence anywhere, anytime. With over 150 patents, Kymeta is shaping the future of global communications, dedicated to delivering reliable, efficient, and intelligent connectivity solutions for an increasingly mobile and connected world.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington. For more information, visit kymetacorp.com

