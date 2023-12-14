Kygo and Atmosfy Partner for Giveaway to Win a VIP Trip to Palm Tree Festival Aspen

One Lucky Winner Will See Kygo, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, and More at the Second Annual Immersive Festival

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#atmosfy–Global superstar Kygo is teaming up with Atmosfy, the leading video platform for reviewing live dining, nightlife, and travel experiences, to give one lucky winner and their guest an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to Palm Tree Festival Aspen from February 23-24, 2024, featuring Kygo, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, and more.

“I’m so excited about the Aspen giveaway and partnering with Atmosfy on this,” said Kygo. “It’s such a cool platform and can’t wait for everyone to try it out. See you guys in Aspen!”

To enter, all users who download Atmosfy will automatically receive a ticket for the giveaway, which runs from December 14, 2023, to January 19, 2024. Every friend referred to Atmosfy earns users an additional entry, with no limit to the number of entries. The winner will receive sold-out VIP tickets to Palm Tree Festival, transportation, and lodging.

“Atmosfy is all about capturing real-life experiences, whether at a bar, restaurant, or a music festival,” said Michael Ebel, Founder and CEO of Atmosfy. “We’re creating exclusive opportunities for our community to discover the best in their city and around the world. Giving one lucky winner the ultimate weekend at Palm Tree Festival Aspen is just the beginning.”

Following Kygo’s participation in Atmosfy’s $12M seed round through Palm Tree Crew Investments, this giveaway demonstrates how both aim to leverage technology to enhance real-world experiences. On Kygo’s Atmosfy profile page, fans can find exclusive content from Palm Tree Festival Aspen 2022.

“This giveaway is a perfect example of our strategic flywheel in motion where everyone will come out stronger,” said Julia Lauer, Investor at Palm Tree Crew Investments. “We view our fund investments as holding company investments, and believe we unlock the best outcomes when partnership can run both ways. In this case, we provide Atmosfy exclusive access to Kygo and the Aspen Festival to drive platform traffic while raising awareness of Palm Tree Crew events, which we can then repeat this strategy for future events.”

Produced by Belly Up Aspen, Palm Tree Crew, and C3 Presents, Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen is a two-day outdoor event taking place at Rio Grande Park in downtown Aspen, and fans can purchase tickets here.

To enter the giveaway and discover local businesses around the world, download Atmosfy in the Apple app store or on Google Play.

About Atmosfy

Atmosfy is the fastest-growing platform globally for live video of dining and nightlife experiences. With content for over one million locations in 10,000+ cities and towns, spanning more than 150 countries, Atmosfy connects people with the world’s best places and things to do through immersive videos, inspiring them to seek out richer experiences while supporting local businesses worldwide.

