KWIKOM Communications Celebrates Gardner, KS as a Newly Designated Gigabit City

GARDNER, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet—KWIKOM Communications (KWIKOM), a customer-focused high-speed internet provider headquartered in Kansas, is excited to announce that Gardner, Kansas has achieved the prestigious designation of a “Gigabit City Powered by KWIKOM.” This recognition follows the successful deployment of KWIKOM’s state-of-the-art fiber network from Gardner’s Main Street to the city’s northern border. This certification is awarded to a municipality when the majority of households and businesses have access to KWIKOM’s symmetrical fiber-optic internet, offering speeds of at least 1 Gigabit (1,000 megabits per second). As a newly christened Gigabit City Powered by KWIKOM, Gardner is now positioned as a leader in technological innovation.









“We are excited about KWIKOM’s substantial investment in Gardner to establish a fiber network in our community. In our increasingly digital world, reliable, high-speed internet is crucial,” said Gardner Mayor Todd Winters. “This development not only enhances our community’s connectivity options but also helps to improve our quality of life.”

The new fiber infrastructure delivers internet speeds up to 10 Gbps, allowing businesses and residents to have access to faster, more reliable connectivity for streaming, video conferencing, gaming, work from home, faster transactions, and more. Gardner citizens will see an enhancement in quality of life, especially as the world continues to become more reliant on digital services. This increased need for reliable and fast connectivity throughout the country is what drives KWIKOM’s mission – to bridge the digital divide and bring cutting-edge technology to both rural and urban areas.

“Bringing high speed fiber to the home puts Gardner on par with other growing communities that current and prospective residents and businesses expect when choosing where to locate. From the initial planning to the ground-breaking ceremony to the official ribbon cutting and launch event, KWIKOM has been a valuable partner with the Gardner Chamber of Commerce, and we greatly appreciate their investment and commitment to the community,” said Jason Leib, President & CEO of the Gardner Chamber of Commerce.

This certification will bring many benefits to the city, including significantly enhancing public services. Emergency response, traffic management, and public safety officials will benefit from improved communication capabilities, ensuring more efficient and effective operations. Community members will also be able to communicate faster and more reliably with better access to digital communication platforms. Property values are expected to increase now that Gardner is a Certified Gigabit City Powered by KWIKOM, attracting new potential residents seeking fiber internet. Additionally, the new fiber optic infrastructure will bring in new businesses and startups who are seeking areas with robust connectivity, which will boost the local economy and provide new job opportunities within Gardner.

“It is increasingly essential for every city to have access to fiber internet. High-speed connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity for telehealth, education, remote work, and even for online entertainment when relaxing after a long day,” said Mike Brigman, President & Chief Operating Officer of WANRack, LLC, parent company of KWIKOM Communications. “The designation of Gardner as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by KWIKOM reflects the city’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, providing them with a vital utility in our internet-dependent world.”

Gardner residents and businesses can now order KWIKOM’s gigabit internet services, phone, and video services. With one provider, customers can enjoy the ease of managing their communications and entertainment needs through a single point of contact for billing, technical support, and customer service, ensuring quicker resolution times and a more satisfying user experience.

WANRack, LLC, a leading provider of fiber infrastructure solutions for school districts, counties, wireless providers, municipalities, and private enterprises for over a decade, acquired KWIKOM Communications in January 2023. Supported by CBRE Investment Management, the merger enabled KWIKOM and WANRack, LLC to grow and strengthen their fiber networks while also elevating their additional services. WANRack, LLC and KWIKOM Communications are dedicated to their shared mission of bridging the digital divide and bringing high-speed connectivity to as many areas as possible.

About KWIKOM Communications:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Iola, Kansas, KWIKOM Communications is a leading telecommunications company serving 75 counties across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Florida with internet, phone and video services. In 2023, KWIKOM Communications expanded its network and team after being acquired by WANRack LLC, a leader in designing, engineering, and maintaining fiber networks nationwide that serves school districts, municipalities, and private enterprises. Utilizing a combination of fiber optic and fixed wireless technology, KWIKOM Communications is dedicated to bridging the digital divide, offering high-speed, low-latency connections that enrich the lives of the communities it serves. Since 2017, KWIKOM has focused on expanding its fiber optic network, bringing residents and businesses faster and symmetrical speeds along with reliable connectivity. With the recent addition of video services, KWIKOM offers its fiber customers a comprehensive solution for streaming and entertainment needs under one provider.

