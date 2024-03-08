Kwello Launches ElsieAI ™ : Revolutionizing Conversational Data Analysis for Medical Affairs Teams

Innovative solution combines the power of AI technology with user-friendly interface to unlock valuable insights effortlessly.









ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kwello, a division of Acceleration Point and a renowned provider of innovative insights solutions for Medical Affairs teams, is thrilled to unveil ElsieAI. This groundbreaking solution is designed to tackle the unique challenges faced by Medical Affairs teams.

ElsieAI leverages the power of Generative Artificial Intelligence and an intuitive interface, empowering Medical Affairs teams to effortlessly extract valuable insights from complex insight data. With ElsieAI, users can engage in a chat-like conversation with their internal insights data using plain language, allowing you to uncover key trends, summaries, and next best actions. ElsieAI is medically trained to navigate the intricacies of scientific information, providing Medical Affairs teams with actionable steps and clear-cut interpretations of complex insights data.

Imagine having a friendly chat with your data, asking questions and receiving detailed responses in everyday language. ElsieAI taps into the power of AI to understand your queries and provides you with valuable insights in a language you understand. No more struggling with complex analytics or spending hours trying to decipher spreadsheets. ElsieAI puts the answers at your fingertips, empowering you to make informed decisions confidently.

Commenting on this milestone achievement, David Voight, CEO at Kwello, said, “We are incredibly proud to introduce ElsieAI to the market. By combining our industry-leading technology with a user-centered design, we have created a tool that empowers Medical Affairs teams to interact with their data like never before. ElsieAI will revolutionize the way professionals in Medical Affairs make informed decisions, saving them time and energy.”

“We’ve designed ElsieAI to be your virtual data expert, helping you navigate through the complexities of your insights with ease,” says Catherine Wright, VP of Product at Kwello. “Through natural language processing and scientifically intelligent AI-powered algorithms, ElsieAI brings a conversational approach to data analysis, making it accessible to everyone on your Medical Affairs team.”

Discover how ElsieAI can transform the way your Medical Affairs team interacts with your data, making it easier than ever to gain valuable insights and make informed decisions.

About Kwello

Kwello, a division of Acceleration Point is a leading provider of insight solutions for Medical Affairs teams. Our mission is to help Medical Affairs teams learn from top KOLs around the world. We are committed to revolutionizing the process of gathering, analyzing, and leveraging insights within the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring that every piece of information serves to advance patient care and organizational success. Kwello is global company with offices in Roanoke, Virginia and London, United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit http://www.accelerationpoint.com/kwello

