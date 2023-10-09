Kuwait Oil Company Selects Trustwave as its Managed Security Partner

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trustwave, a global cybersecurity and managed security services leader, today announced it has been awarded a multi-year managed security contract with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), to fortify KOC against disruptive and damaging cyber threats.





Kuwait Oil Company selected Trustwave for its full cybersecurity portfolio, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Co-Managed SOC, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), Threat Research, and Cyber Advisory services.

“We chose Trustwave due to its global reputation as a recognized leader in managed security after our internal due diligence process,” said Mohammad Al-Sarraf, Chief Information Security Officer and Team Leader – Information Security of Kuwait Oil Company. “As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, KOC needs to have the ability to proactively prevent, detect, and remediate critical threats to allow us to maintain the security of our critical business operations.”

Kuwait Oil Company is an oil company headquartered in Al Ahmadi, Kuwait, and is a subsidiary of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), a government-owned holding company. Kuwait Oil Company’s responsibilities under the KPC’s umbrella involve the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas within the State of Kuwait.

“We are honored to have been selected by Kuwait Oil Company as their trusted partner,” said Trustwave General Manager, EMEA, Barry O’Connell. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions led by our expert SpiderLabs Threat Research team to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients in the region.”

“Today’s news is an important milestone as it reinforces our commitment to supporting and working with organizations in Kuwait,” said Trustwave CEO Eric Harmon. “We look forward to partnering with KOC and the broader region to further build cyber resilience and stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape.”

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a globally recognized cybersecurity leader that reduces cyber risk and fortifies organizations against disruptive and damaging cyber threats.

Trustwave’s comprehensive offensive and defensive cybersecurity portfolio detects what others cannot, responds with greater speed and effectiveness, optimizes its client’s cyber investment, and improves security resilience. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Trustwave leverages its world-class team of security consultants, threat hunters, and researchers, and its market-leading security operations platform to decrease the likelihood of attacks and minimize potential impact.

Trustwave is an analyst-recognized leader in managed detection and response (MDR), managed security services (MSS), cyber advisory, penetration testing, database security, and email security. The elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team provides industry-defining threat research, intelligence, and threat hunting, all of which are infused into Trustwave services and products to fortify cyber resilience in the age of inevitable cyber-attacks.

For more information about Trustwave, please visit https://www.trustwave.com/en-us/.

Contacts

Devon Swanson



devon.swanson@trustwave.com