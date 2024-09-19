Kurve is Revolutionizing Data Discovery, Metadata Management, and Automated Feature Engineering to Make Organizations AI Ready

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Kurve, a venture-backed startup building an AI-powered developer tool that automates data discovery, featuring engineering, and interoperability management, is coming out of stealth and launching its beta product. The company, a spin out from SRI International, has secured investment from select angel investors and SRI Ventures. Since spinning out of SRI last year, Kurve has attracted a growing list of early enterprise customers to work with their initial product.

“Kurve is set to redefine how enterprises extract value from their ever-expanding data estates,” said Wes Madrigal, Co-Founder and CEO of Kurve. “By automating data discovery to optimize downstream analytics we empower businesses to harness their data for AI and Machine Learning with unprecedented speed and precision. Our patented technology accelerates AI and analytics throughput and performance, making these advanced capabilities more accessible and effective.”

“SRI has a long history of creating emerging machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques,” said Ryan Lewis, a Partner at SRI Ventures. “Kurve is focused on addressing a longstanding problem which has only been exaggerated by the generative AI boom: data discovery and management. Their emerging product is designed to help organizations unlock insights from their unique data for a wide variety of applications ranging from generative AI to legacy tools.”

Kurve’s product uniquely learns relationships between datasets at the column level and extends these insights to the semantic level, automating the creation and maintenance of metadata ontologies. This breakthrough removes one of the largest obstacles in data science workflows, platform incompatibilities, and significantly accelerates the processes of data discovery, understanding, and feature engineering, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data more efficiently than ever before.

Kurve invites interested businesses to join the growing waitlist for early access to its beta release and stay tuned for additional product updates in the coming weeks and months.

About Kurve AI

Kurve is a venture-backed startup building an AI-powered developer tool that automates data discovery, featuring engineering, and interoperability management. Kurve’s patented technology rapidly accelerates the throughput and performance of AI and Machine Learning Models. Kurve’s AI and algorithms meet your data wherever it lives, running across your existing storage/compute infrastructure. Inferring meaning and enabling action from raw tabular data sources. Kurve infers a unified metadata ontology from structured data sources, learning relationships between datasets from the column level to the semantic level.

