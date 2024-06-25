Kurt Petersen joins Camunda as Senior Vice President of Customer Success

Seasoned industry leader joins Camunda from UiPath, enabling customers to drive seamless end-to-end automation with process orchestration









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CareersatCamunda–Process orchestration leader Camunda today announced the appointment of Kurt Petersen as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. As an experienced leader, Petersen has led high-performing customer success and consulting teams in the enterprise software and automation industry for more than two decades, focusing on total customer satisfaction and value realization. In his new role as Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Petersen joins Camunda’s executive leadership team, empowering customers to realize the maximum value from their process orchestration and automation efforts. He will lead a team of approximately 100 Camundi, including customer success, consulting, and support functions.

“Camunda stands out with its differentiated approach to end-to-end automation through orchestration, which is essential to achieve governable and scalable business outcomes with automation,” said Petersen. “Organizations that can integrate and orchestrate siloed and local automations, while also incorporating innovation and AI into their processes, are poised to get the greatest ROI from their existing and future automation efforts. Orchestration culminates in driving impactful results, such as internal efficiencies or improved customer experience. I’m excited to join a team with the vision and market credibility to navigate those transformations at some of the largest, most prestigious and innovative companies in the world.”

Before joining Camunda, Petersen served as Vice President of Enterprise Success at UiPath, where he built a highly effective and scalable customer success strategy. Prior to UiPath, Petersen served in a variety of business consulting and customer success leadership roles at companies including Sapient and Tungsten Automation, formerly known as Kofax.

“At Camunda, customers are at the center of everything we do. We are committed to empowering our customers to achieve their greatest goals and accelerating value realization through end-to-end process orchestration,” said Jakob Freund, CEO at Camunda. “Kurt brings extensive experience in building, operating, and scaling an integrated practice to help customers drive successful automation adoption. His experience in the industry will help our customers achieve their objectives quicker as hyperautomation stacks start to consolidate in being more integrated through orchestration.”

About Camunda



Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity and increase efficiency. A common visual language enables seamless collaboration between business and IT teams to design, automate, and improve end-to-end processes with the required speed, scale, and resilience to remain competitive. Hundreds of enterprises such as Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone orchestrate business-critical processes with Camunda to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

