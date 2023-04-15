KuCoin Selects SUI Token as 25th Spotlight Token, Driving Web3 Infrastructure Innovation

<Sui Blockchain’s Native Token, SUI, Chosen as KuCoin’s 25th Spotlight Token>

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin, a global top-5 crypto exchange platform, is excited to announce that SUI token has been chosen as the 25th Spotlight Token. SUI token is the native token of Sui blockchain, a new layer 1 blockchain network that is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost.





The Sui network is a boundless platform to build rich and dynamic on-chain assets while providing instant settlement and high throughput. Sui’s unique features and programming language have solved the problems of scalability, security, and gas fees. The high scalability of the Sui network is built on two main innovations: the Move programming language and the Narwhal-Bullshark consensus algorithm. Move is a native programming language used to develop applications in the Sui blockchain, while Narwhal-Bullshark separates data transmission from the transaction consensus process, solving the problem of mempool consensus in traditional blockchain designs.

SUI Token is the native token of the Sui blockchain with four main functions, including staking and participating in PoS consensus, paying gas fees for transactions, acting as a medium of exchange, and allowing SUI token holders to participate in on-chain voting.

KuCoin’s Spotlight Token Program selects high-quality blockchain projects and aims to help the selected projects achieve long-term success. KuCoin is excited to announce that the 25th Spotlight Token Sale* featuring SUI will take place on April 14, 2023 (UTC).

For more information on the SUI Spotlight, click here. You can also secure an additional ticket for the SUI token sale on KuCoin Spotlight and win USDT rewards by inviting new users. The format for token sales is outlined on the KuCoin website.

About Sui:



Sui (or Sui Network) is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in web3. Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain, designed from bottom up to meet the needs of the next billion users in crypto. Learn more: https://sui.io

About KuCoin



Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 27 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2023. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com

*Given the nature of the crypto market, the price of Tokens is subject to high market risk and price volatility. We recommend you invest in digital assets only after you understand how they work and their associated risks.

