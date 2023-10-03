KUBRA Redefines Payments With Launch of New KUBRA EZ-PAY at iConnect 2023

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EZPAY–Today, KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, unveiled its latest innovation. The all-new enhanced KUBRA EZ-PAY® is the smarter way to pay, offering speed, simplicity, and security. This groundbreaking solution is designed to provide zero-friction, on-demand payment experiences and a host of exciting new features and enhancements.





“KUBRA has been on an incredible journey, driven by our unwavering commitment to providing the best solutions for our clients. Our latest milestone is the release of the new and improved KUBRA EZ-PAY, which will transform the on-demand payment experience for our valued clients and their customers,” said Shazir Khan, Chief Technology Officer at KUBRA. “The solution has been completely rebuilt on a cutting-edge microservices architecture, guaranteeing a level of performance that surpasses expectations.”

The latest version of EZ-PAY is designed to deliver speed, simplicity, and security in a single solution. It does so with an intuitive design that gives customers the ability to complete a payment in just a few clicks. Real-time payment processing via The Clearing House’s RTP® Network and the FedNow Service ensures lightning-fast transactions with no risk of return.

Customers benefit from the flexibility to pay their way, including enhanced in-person payment options for cash-preference customers and new self-service features that allow customers paying digitally to create and cancel scheduled payments. With more convenience and control, customers can better manage their payment experience.

This PCI DSS 4.0-compliant solution offers tools for enhanced fraud management and secure CSR payment processing, giving businesses peace of mind that they’re protected against fraudulent activities and that sensitive payment details are secure.

KUBRA is thrilled to be showcasing its new cutting-edge payments solution at iConnect 2023, and inviting clients to embrace the smarter way with KUBRA EZ-PAY.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Their extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

Contacts

Media: Alison Copeland



alison.copeland@kubra.com

480.584.3041