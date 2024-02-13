Kreate’s Strategic Acquisition of Georgetown, Texas Operations Enhances Speed to Market

FINDLAY, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kreate, an innovative design engineering company, has acquired a premier automotive supplier of plastic injection components located in Georgetown, Texas.









Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Kreate excels in transforming product ideation into market-ready solutions at an unmatched pace. It uses cutting-edge 3D printing technology and sustainable manufacturing practices, setting industry standards for sustainability, quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

This acquisition is a key part of Kreate’s aggressive expansion strategy across the United States, bolstering its position in the consumer products industry. The addition of the Texas operations enhances Kreate’s manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its logistics network, enabling faster delivery of innovative products nationwide.

The Georgetown facility, known for its advanced manufacturing processes and commitment to excellence, aligns with Kreate’s mission to deliver superior products like outdoor furniture, deck and dock systems, raised garden beds, utility sinks, wheelbarrows, and other everyday products to its retail partners. The synergy between Kreate’s innovation and the Texas facility’s manufacturing expertise is expected to drive growth. The Georgetown operation is crucial for the local economy and industrial landscape.

With this expansion, Kreate adds 500,000 sq ft of manufacturing and distribution space, 30 injection molding machines ranging from 500 to 3,000 tons, and 160 skilled associates. This move is projected to add over $150 million in annual revenue.

Nickolas Reinhart, founder and owner of Kreate, with over two decades in design engineering and manufacturing of consumer retail products, said, “ We are thrilled to welcome the Texas operations to Kreate. This expansion is a step toward delivering our products within a day’s transit anywhere in the U.S. We aim to build on Georgetown’s foundation while introducing new product innovation, customer diversification, and sustainable manufacturing practices.”

The acquisition was finalized on January 22, 2024.

Kreate, an innovative design engineering and manufacturing company, transforms new product ideas into reality. The company reimagines overlooked product classes to better serve users, conducting in-depth market research and improving existing offerings. Established in 2015, Kreate launched its first manufacturing facility in May 2018. It develops products that outperform in appearance, functionality, and pricing, enhancing its retail partners’ competitiveness and market position.

