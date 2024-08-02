Home Business Wire Kreate Unveils State-of-the-Art Design, Engineering, Testing, and Content Creation Center in Atlanta
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kreate, a leading vertically integrated innovation-based company, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new 20,000 square foot marketing, engineering, and product testing innovation center in Atlanta, Georgia.




This new facility, a $3 million investment, represents a significant milestone for Kreate, establishing a hub for cutting-edge technology and innovation. The center will be equipped with a fleet of 12 state-of-the-art large-format 3D printers, a sophisticated prototype finishing lab, a production part test lab with advanced equipment, and a fully staffed team of experts in product testing, engineering, and content creation.

“Kreate’s commitment to innovation and excellence is exemplified in this new Atlanta center,” said Nick Reinhart, Kreate’s founder and owner. “This investment not only enhances our capabilities but also reinforces our dedication to providing seamless solutions from product ideation to in-store launch. Our new facility enables us to better serve our clients and drive industry-leading advancements.”

Kreate’s vertically integrated approach allows the company to manage every phase of the product development lifecycle. From category research and program management to packaging design, tooling, manufacturing, and distribution, Kreate ensures a streamlined, repeatable, and dependable process at each step. The new center will further bolster Kreate’s ability to deliver innovative products efficiently and effectively.

The establishment of this advanced center in Atlanta aligns with Kreate’s ongoing strategy to strengthen relationships with key partners while also expanding operational capabilities to meet growing market demands. Alongside the current 2 million square feet of manufacturing, warehousing, and innovation facilities in Ohio and Texas, the addition of this Atlanta-based innovation center further highlights Kreate’s growth mindset and positions the company as a premier full-service retail product market leader.

For more information about Kreate and our new Atlanta facility, please visit our website at www.kreate.com or contact Joe Klein at joe@kreate.com.

