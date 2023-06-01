Kraken Named in Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces

Soaring employee sentiment and satisfaction pushed Kraken to #16 on top 100 list

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kraken, one of the world’s longest standing and most trusted crypto platforms, ranked #16 in Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Kraken was also the only crypto company to be included in Newsweek’s list. This recognition reflects Kraken’s ongoing commitment to building a flexible workplace that prioritizes well-being.

Newsweek’s rankings, backed by the rigorous analysis of the Best Practice Institute, are based on survey results of more than two million employees from different industries and company sizes. Newsweek publishes its annual list of top-100 global companies that build their business model around respect, care and employee appreciation.

“We’re proud to tell the world that our unique company culture enables Krakenites to both love their work and excel in what they do,” said Pranesh Anthapur, Kraken’s Chief People Officer. “We know our Krakenites value the autonomy and flexibility we offer, and are inspired by our company’s global crypto mission. I’m pleased our teams value the dedication that has gone into building a world-class remote-first workplace.”

To meet the evolving needs of a modern workplace, cutting-edge fintech companies must offer an open culture and compelling career growth opportunities, along with holistic health and wellness benefits. Kraken understands this and provides its people with truly flexible PTO practices, access to in-house fitness and well-being coaches, as well as a generous grant to build a customized in-home office to work from. Our Krakenites are personally invested in the success of the company and the broader industry. Nearly 40% receive a portion of their salary in digital assets, and many of our roles come with company share options included in the compensation package.

“While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant,” says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows.”

About Kraken:

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure digital asset exchanges, and is on a mission to empower people with new ways to connect and transact. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different fiat currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF and AUD.

Kraken was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services. Trusted by over 9 million traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional, 24/7/365 customer support and one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken was the first company to conduct a Proof of Reserves audit and has committed to undergoing these audits on a regular basis.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute:

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

