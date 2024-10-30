Kraken Appoints Arjun Sethi as Co-CEO to Accelerate Company Mission and Growth

CHEYENNE, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kraken, one of the longest-standing and most secure cryptocurrency platforms, today announced that Arjun Sethi has been appointed as co-CEO, serving alongside David Ripley, who will become co-CEO.





Sethi also serves as Co-Founder and Chairman of Tribe Capital and is widely recognized as one of the top early-stage venture investors in Silicon Valley. Notable investments include xAI, Rippling, Applied Intuition, Slack, Gusto, Swarm, and Carta. Sethi is also a successful two-time founder who joined Yahoo’s executive team, where he led data and analytics teams and ran mobile and emerging products.

Jesse Powell, Kraken co-founder and Board Chair, said, “Arjun has served on the Kraken board since 2021 and has helped us navigate a lot of our toughest challenges. That’s why I fully trust him to inject new leadership and momentum into what we’re doing. He’s someone who gets things done and you can see that through the many companies he’s helped in his career, as a founder and as an investor.”

“Kraken is one of the strongest N-of-1 companies I’ve ever seen,” said Sethi. “And I’ve spent my career building N-of-1 companies. These transformative businesses create products around themselves as a central utility, using the network effect to dominate entire ecosystems. Kraken has created incredible customer loyalty by building a bridge from the old world to the new. That strong bond of customer mission of building a bridge from the old world to the new – rooted in encryption, free markets, currency choice, privacy and security. A strong bond of trust means that networks quickly form around anything that Kraken builds. Together with Jesse, Dave, and the rest of the leadership team, we’ll drive scale and continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in crypto and beyond.”

“Arjun and I have worked closely for several years and I have seen firsthand all that he brings to the table. I’m excited to team up with him as we chart Kraken’s next phase of growth,” said Dave Ripley, co-CEO at Kraken.

As co-CEOs, Sethi and Ripley will lead Kraken to deliver on its mission: to accelerate global adoption of crypto so that everyone can achieve true financial freedom and inclusion.

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken was among the first to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services under one roof. Trusted by millions of individuals, traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves.

In 2024, Kraken ranked 14th in Newsweek’s Global Top 100 list of Most Loved Workplaces. The only crypto company to have made the list two years in a row, this showcases how the platform offers one of the world’s most compelling employment opportunities.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro Apps. For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

Contacts

Press Contact

Lauren Post



press@kraken.com